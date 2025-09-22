Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Kristopher D. Osborne, 47, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 27, 2025, a law enforcement officer encountered Osborne riding a bicycle in the area of Third Street in Huntington. As part of his guilty plea, Osborne admitted that he tried to flee when the officer attempted to make contact with him and wrecked the bicycle. Osborne further admitted that he told officers who approached him after the wreck that he had a firearm and that he was a felon. Officers seized a loaded Hi-Point model C9 9mm pistol from Osborne’s waistband.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Osborne knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for grand larceny, attempted possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit a felony in Raleigh County Circuit Court on August 30, 2022.

Osborne is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Lesley C. Shamblin is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:25-cr-43.

###