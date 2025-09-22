Garner Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Conspiracy

A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced on September 19, 2025, to 12 years in federal prison.

Andrew Frazee, 32, from Garner, Iowa, received the prison term after a May 1, 2025, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute over a pound of methamphetamine.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, Frazee admitted that in November of 2024, he and others conspired to distribute over a pound of methamphetamine in and around Hancock County, Iowa. Evidence showed that, on November 19, 2024, law enforcement observed Frazee and his vehicle in a ditch in rural Hancock County. Upon contact with law enforcement, Frazee exhibited signs of impairment and deputies noted the smell of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was conducted where deputies found approximately 325 grams of methamphetamine, a smoking device, baggies, over $1,200 cash, a scale, and marijuana. Frazee admitted recently buying large quantities of methamphetamine and distributing to others.

Frazee was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand. Frazee was sentenced to 144 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Frazee is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

Court file information at https://ecf.iand.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/login.pl.

The case file number is 25-CR-03003. Follow us on X @USAO_NDIA.