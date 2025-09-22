Employers face liability for aggravated indifference to harassment complaint

A California Court of Appeal panel recently ruled that an employer faces liability to an employee who complained of a co-worker’s offsite and off-duty sexual harassment if the employee proves the employer’s response to the complaint created a hostile workplace environment.

