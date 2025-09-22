Submit Release
Opinion | AI and the Fair Use Defense: Lessons from Two Recent Summary Judgment Rulings

(Subscription required) Two judges in the Northern District of California recently issued groundbreaking summary judgment rulings regarding whether an artificial intelligence company’s scraping and ingestion of copyrighted works to train its LLMs qualified as fair use. Both decisions carry potentially seismic importance for AI companies and intellectual property litigators.

