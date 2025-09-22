Hakalau bridge rehabilitation to begin Thursday, September 25

Main, News Posted on Sep 22, 2025 in Highways News

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that improvements to the Hakalau bridge, on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19) near mile post 15.3, will begin on Thursday, September 25. Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lane closures may be necessary during the four-month period and travel speed will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Work consists of repair to the base around the foundation of the bridge.

When the concrete grout is poured, the speed limit for crossing the bridge will be reduced to 25 mph to allow for curing. A notice will be issued when this happens. This work is being done in preparation for the full bridge rehabilitation project.

Variable message boards will be posted along Hawaiʻi Belt Road to alert highway users to the closures. For weekly updates on scheduled Hawaiʻi Island lane closures go to,

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]