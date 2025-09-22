NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: September 22, 2025

MDE announces 2025-26 State Superintendent Student Advisory Council members

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the 114 members of the 2025-26 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SAC). The council includes students in grades 11-12 and college freshmen attending a Mississippi college or university.

The council consists of 57 new members, which includes 10 students who were semifinalists in spring 2025 for the State Board of Education Junior Representative position, and 57 students who are returning to the council from the previous school year.

All students come from different backgrounds, school size and regions in Mississippi and will be able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education.

MDE began the SAC program in 2019. Each fall, the MDE opens applications for new members and students are required to write a compelling cover letter, submit a resume and provide answers to questions about their interest in the SAC, their accomplishments, educational concerns, and academic goals. MDE received nearly 200 applications for membership to this year’s council.

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to the State Superintendent of Education. The students will act as liaisons between MDE and public-school students from across the state.

See the complete list of 2025-26 Student Advisory Council members at mdek12.org/SSE/Student-Advisory-Council .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

