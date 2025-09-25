Stanton Optical Expands in Greenville, SC

Stanton Optical Greenville (Pleasantburg Dr) Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Greenville (Pleasantburg Dr) Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Affordable, same-day eye care and glasses now available at 3119 N Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC

We’ve taken everything that slows down the traditional eye care experience and replaced it with speed, affordability, and real human service.” — Daniel Stanton

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Greenville, South Carolina at 3119 N Pleasantburg Drive. This is Stanton Optical’s 5th location in South Carolina, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across 300+ locations nationwide Fast, Affordable Eye Care for the Whole FamilyEye exams are available on your schedule—walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 stylish frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone—with value-driven offers like two pairs of glasses for $79, including anti-glare lenses and a FREE eye exam*.“Choosing Stanton Optical means choosing eye care that fits your life—not the other way around,” said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO. “We’ve taken everything that slows down the traditional eye care experience and replaced it with speed, affordability, and real human service. From walk-in exams to same-day glasses, we’ve built a better way—and it’s available right in your neighborhood.”Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive CareEye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent doctors affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of optometrists and ophthalmologists dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Each visit includes a comprehensive evaluation of your eye health, retinal imaging, and an updated prescription, ensuring that you leave with a clear understanding of your vision and overall ocular wellness.Store Location & HoursAddress: 3119 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609Landmarks: Less than 4 miles from the entrance to Paris Mountain State Park; nearly across the street from Cherrydale Point.Store Hours:Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PMSaturday: 9 AM – 6 PM(864) 339-9080 | www.stantonoptical.comLatest Location Openings in South Carolina7631 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 294065580 Sunset Blvd, Suite C-1, Lexington SC 290721974 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 295015400 Forest Dr, Suite B, Columbia, SC 292063119 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609 – NEWAbout Now Optics:Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 33 states the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.com.

Press Conference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.