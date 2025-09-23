LEM Showcases Breakthrough Sensing Solutions Driving the Future of Electrification: The Battery Show, North America 2025
From megawatt charging accuracy to hybrid safety innovation and ultra-fast precision sensing, LEM is setting new benchmarks for EVs, infrastructure, and beyond
LEM (SIX:LEHN)
“We are thrilled to bring our most innovative sensing technologies to Detroit for The Battery Show / EV Tech North America,” said Mathieu Beguin, North America Regional Product and FAE Manager at LEM. “These products are more than components—they are enablers of progress, helping engineers and OEMs accelerate electrification, scale new infrastructure, and unlock the full potential of the clean energy future.”
Integrated Current Sensor (ICs) Portfolio
Visitors to Booth #2615 will get an exclusive first look at LEM’s upcoming next-generation ICs sensor lineup. With coreless architecture, advanced packaging, and exceptional immunity to external fields, these IC sensors offer unmatched accuracy and reliability for demanding automotive and industrial applications, supporting both AC and DC current measurement with integrated safety features.
HSU – Hybrid Supervising Unit for EV Battery Disconnect Units
The Hybrid Supervising Unit (HSU) represents the industry’s first integration of shunt and open-loop Hall effect technologies into one compact device. Purpose-built for EV battery disconnect units (BDUs), the HSU simplifies design, reduces BOM costs, and achieves ASIL D compliance—all while enabling plug-and-play integration that helps EV manufacturers speed time-to-market and boost safety.
IN 1500-S and IN 1000-SHF – High-Precision Current Sensors
Expanding its renowned IN family, LEM will spotlight the new IN 1500-S and IN 1000-SHF. The IN 1500-S delivers outstanding accuracy and low noise at 1500A nominal, ideal for medical imaging, EV test benches, and energy metering; while the IN 1000-SHF achieves record-breaking 2.5MHz bandwidth with sub-nanosecond delay, setting a new standard for ultra-fast, low-noise measurement in advanced testing and calibration environments.
DCES Series – Precision DC Energy Sensing for Fast and Megawatt Charging
LEM’s DCES600 and DCES1500 meters redefine what’s possible for EV charging infrastructure, enabling secure, precision kWh billing and full-cycle energy measurement. Built to withstand temperatures from –40°C to +85°C and current ranges up to 1500A without derating, these rugged meters empower OEMs and infrastructure providers to accelerate deployment of e-truck depots, public fast-charging, and megawatt-class systems with confidence and efficiency.
Motor Control, Battery Management Systems, Residual Current Monitoring, LEM will showcase its portfolio for battery applications, automotive and EV charging at Booth #2615 at the Battery Show, October 6–9, at Huntington Place in Detroit
LEM – Life Energy Motion
Leading the world in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that its customers’ systems are optimized, reliable and safe. With 1,800 people in over 17 countries transforming technology potential into powerful answers, LEM develops and recruits the best global talent, working at the forefront of megatrends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization. Through its innovative electrical solutions, LEM is helping customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company’s ticker symbol is LEHN.
www.lem.com
About The Battery Show / EV Tech North America
The Battery Show / EV Tech North America is the largest advanced battery and EV technology event in North America. Hosted annually in Detroit, it brings together engineers, business leaders, and visionaries shaping the future of electric mobility, energy storage, and next-generation transportation systems.
https://www.thebatteryshow.com/en/conference/conference-overview.html
Eden Shelley
Napier Partnership
+44 1243 531123
eden@napierb2b.com
