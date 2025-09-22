Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Lanes on I-95 in Providence

On Friday night, September 26, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily shift all travel lanes on I-95 North to the right near the Broad Street and Eddy Street bridges in Providence. This shift will include narrowed lanes and will be located between the Route 10/Elmwood Avenue off-ramp (Exit 33) and the Thurbers Avenue off-ramp (Exit 35).

RIDOT does not expect this change will create delays but asks that motorists drive carefully and reduce their speed through the work zone.

The shift is necessary as part of the ongoing replacement of these two bridges. Both are rated structurally deficient.

Later this fall, RIDOT will begin demolishing portions of these bridges. Earlier this year, RIDOT shifted traffic patterns on both bridges to keep traffic flowing on one side of each bridge while the Department demolishes and replaces the other half.

The shifts on I-95 and the bridges themselves will be in effect until the completion of the construction in 2027.

This work is part of the I-95 15 Bridges project, which will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.