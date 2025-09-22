HIP Video Promo Presents: Dave Luv premieres new music video "Let It Go" on EARMILK.com

Off of his debut EP Mixed Emotions, Dave Luv opens up in new indie rock track "Let It Go"

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an instinct for innovation, Dave Luv consistently pushes the boundaries of contemporary hip hop music and culture. When he’s not busy skateboarding, collecting sneakers, and flaunting the freshest streetwear, the Chicago native effortlessly blurs the lines between rap, hip hop, pop, and rock, each release more ambitious and more heartfelt than the last. Over the past few years, he’s released a slew of alluring hip hop hits that have generated buzz in the musical world, on social media, on MTV, and beyond, working alongside accomplished producer and manager Onassis Morris and collaborating with fellow rising stars such as Sagealina and Reo Cragun. Now, he’s turning a brand new page, putting his heart on his sleeve with the release of his most personal project yet. Unafraid to traverse new sonic and thematic terrains on his debut EP, Mixed Emotions, Luv has solidified himself as a bold voice of his generation—sincere, fresh, and evolving at an astronomical rate. Joining Michael Minelli on tour this fall, he’s literally expanding into new territories, introducing a new audience to a musical universe dripping with youthful spirit, stellar storytelling, and limitless potential.

Romantic relationships can be a beautiful thing—when everything is going smoothly, of course. Sometimes they don’t work out, but facing the truth of the matter can be the hardest part of breaking things off. “Let It Go” is the embodiment of that breaking point, the tale of a lover who can no longer tolerate an ex who “tried to keep him down” and now wants to come crawling back. This marks the first time Luv has leaned into an indie rock direction, yet he sounds completely in his element. Grumbling guitars, bouncy drums, and emotive vocals make this track perfect for blasting at full volume, channeling a sharp dose of adolescent ferocity. At a certain point, enough is enough, and Luv pleads for his partner to stop beating a dead horse and finally move on. “Let It Go” isn’t a somber tale—quite the opposite—it’s an anthem of reclamation, perfectly capturing the sense of freedom that comes from walking away from a love that’s long “dead and gone.” Luv can’t—and won’t—go back, and that’s the best decision he could make.

Dragging out a relationship with someone who isn’t “the one” can be one of the most draining experiences in the world. Without love as the foundation, what once sparked joy can quickly turn into nothing more than going through the motions day after day. Since stepping onto the scene, Luv and go-to hip-hop visual producer Nicholas Jandora have been inseparable, working together on each of Luv’s music videos to establish his vibrant aesthetic—and “Let It Go” playfully unfurls a narrative of lost love in classic Dave Luv fashion. Opposite his bubbly counterpart, Luv’s thousand-yard, lifeless stare says it all—he’s done. Keeping up the facade has drained every ounce of energy from him, leaving him dragging his feet and staring at the ceiling—zombified, lonesome, and ready to break free.

