Risk Strategies Student Health Practice Launches New Health Insurance Plan for UCLA Visiting J-1 Scholars

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, now Part of the Brown & Brown team, today announced that its Student Health specialty practice has launched a health insurance coverage plan that helps visiting researchers at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) comply with J-1 visa requirements while going beyond the limits of typical compliant plan offerings.Specifically designed to meet the needs of J-1 scholars visiting UCLA, the offering delivers an easy self-enrollment process and exceeds the U.S. Department of State health insurance requirements for J-1 visa holders, including:• Minimum coverage of $100,000 per accident or illness• Medical evacuation coverage of at least $50,000• Repatriation of remains coverage of at least $25,000• Deductible not to exceed $500 per accident or illness• Underwritten by a carrier with an A.M. Best rating of A- or higher (or equivalent)“This plan was created with visiting scholars in mind—simple to enroll, easy to use, and built to meet both visa and personal health needs,” said Sharif Ossayran, Vice President, Student Health, Risk Strategies National Education Practice. “It’s a turnkey solution for a globally mobile academic population.”Not affiliated with or endorsed by the University of California, Los Angeles, this new plan was designed to go beyond bare bones offerings and give J-1 scholars the flexibility to receive care near where they live, work, or conduct research—ideal for off-campus and independent scholars. A simplified pricing structure has one flat rate regardless of age, and its easy-to-understand benefit design with clear, transparent terms has coverage provided by a nationally recognized insurance carrier. Other features of this new health insurance plan for J-1 visa holders include:• Access to a nationwide PPO provider network, including hospitals, primary care, specialists, urgent care, and labs• Zero-dollar general medical and mental health through a 24/7 telehealth platform• Emergency care, surgical services, outpatient diagnostics, and physical therapy• Prescription drug coverage through a national pharmacy network• Direct billing with most in-network providers• No referrals required to see a specialist• Bilingual customer service and multilingual provider directories• Flexible enrollment dates based on scholar program timelinesThe aim of this new offering is twofold: first, to offer reasonable rates that keep coverage accessible for students and institutions; and second, to help ensure benefits that go beyond the minimum Department of State requirements. The plan balances affordability with comprehensive protection while providing support when navigating the U.S. health care system.Visiting scholars can view plan options and enroll online: https://j1bruin.myahpcare.com/ To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit: www.risk-strategies.com About Risk StrategiesRisk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, now part of the Brown & Brown, Inc. team, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. We advise businesses and personal customers, and provide access to all major insurance markets and specialty industry and product line practices.

