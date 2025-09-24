Landmark 25-Year Celebration of Colorado’s Conservation Tax Credit Program

Conserved Ranch in Gunnison, CO

Colorado’s Conservation Tax Credit Program Turns 25 — Conservation Tax Credit Transfer Celebrates Milestone Anniversary with Special Event

The conservation easement tax credit program provides benefits for the greater good: land for food, fiber, water and wildlife. It’s like spilling water on a table — the benefits spread far and wide.” — Jody Barbour

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Colorado’s pioneering Conservation Easement Tax Credit Program — a landmark initiative that has permanently conserved more than 3 million acres of land across the state, protecting more than 3.4% of Colorado’s landscape. Conservation Tax Credit Transfer (CTCT), one of the first company’s created to facilitate the buying and selling of conservation tax credits, is also celebrating its own 25th anniversary.

To commemorate this milestone, CTCT will host a special anniversary celebration on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Willow Ridge Manor, 4903 Willow Springs Road, Morrison, CO.

This celebratory evening will bring together program participants, conservation leaders, and policymakers to honor 25 years of Colorado’s Conservation Easement Tax Credit Program and its enduring impact on the state.

A Proven Model for Conservation

According to a 2024 report by the Regional Economic Development Institute at Colorado State University, since 2000, the program has generated between $35 and $57 billion in cumulative public benefits, translating to $31–$49 in public benefit for every $1 invested.

“The conservation easement tax credit program provides benefits for the greater good: land that provides food, fiber, water, habitat, community, recreation, and so much more,” said Jody Barbour. “It’s like spilling water on a table — the benefits spread far and wide. Without this program, Colorado would face significant ecological and financial losses. I’m elated to be part of protecting the gifts of land, water, and life for future generations.”

Since its founding in 2000, Conservation Tax Credit Transfer has played a vital role in the success of the program by providing a marketplace for credits, educating stakeholders, and contributing to policy discussions at the state and federal level.

Colorado Land Conservation and Tax Benefits Explained

