HIP Video Promo Presents: Daisy Briggs premieres new music video 'cold shoulder' on BuzzMusic

Pop-Country Rising Star Daisy Briggs Flips the Script on Summer Romance with Self-Esteem Anthem "cold shoulder"

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes a special kind of person to approach past relationships not with bitterness or regret, but with resolve—an evolving sense of self-esteem that only blossoms with each reflective journey. Inspired by legendary pop country artists like Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and Sam Hunt, Daisy Briggs paints portraits with sweeping strokes of realism, sincerity, and a newfound sense of maturity. Since planting roots in Nashville to pursue music full-time, she has meticulously crafted an understated, breezy sound, often exploring her lived experiences and relationships—everything from not-quite romances, to more-than-friendships, to those impossible-to-define exchanges that speak directly to the human experience of navigating life as a nostalgic, romantic, and curious soul. As she grows personally and professionally, her songwriting becomes increasingly sophisticated and resonant, shifting from ballads of longing and heartbreak to anthems of empowerment and self-worth. Each track feels like turning another page in her journal, tracing one’s fingers over smudged ink as her story unfolds. Now, as she prepares to release her newest project next year, rolling out a string of singles along the way, she’s ready to reveal a new side of herself—sharper, stronger, and wiser than ever before.

As her favorite release to date, “cold shoulder” marks a subtle yet defining shift in Briggs’ artistry, now stepping fully into the spotlight. Many members of the human family, unfortunately, have found themselves in her position, dodging the relentless advances of a “player” who doesn’t know when to quit, while still slipping into the temptations of sweet nostalgia. Inspired by one of Briggs’ real relationships, “basically the only guy that was not in the friend zone with me,” she explained, the song sprinkles in scattered details and memories that make the listener feel as though they’re experiencing her nostalgia alongside her, seeing the tan lines and white tee that made that summer so hard to resist. Produced in collaboration with Jordan Davis, the track floats like a late summer breeze—intimate, melodic, and buoyant—wrapping around the listener with a flicker of soothing warmth. As always, Briggs’ vocals carry an intoxicating wistfulness, realizing that some things, or some people, are best left to ancient history. “‘cold shoulder’ is my ode to letting go of male validation, and urging other women to say ‘how lucky would he be to get to spend time with me,’ and not the other way around,” said Briggs.

As in many of her stunning visuals, Briggs invites viewers into one of her favorite places—her truck—winding down country roads, soaking in the scenery and fresh air. From the start, her presence radiates lightness, joy, and prosperity. Even though the relationship was flawed, even though this man would not give up, no matter how many times she gave him the “cold shoulder,” her ability to stand her ground empowers her to move forward, without needing closure. Watching her hang up on someone who refuses to respect her boundaries is deeply satisfying—she doesn’t owe an overbearing man another second of her time. Without him, her smile shines brighter than ever, a clear sign that she’s moving in the right direction, toward true inner peace and self-love. And in doing so, she transforms her story into something bigger than herself, a rallying cry for women everywhere to abandon the need for male validation that too often holds them back and fully embrace the beauty that lies within.

