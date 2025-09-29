HIP Video Promo Presents: Big Rome releases all new music video "Who I Am"

Big Rome is unapologetically himself in brand new hip hop anthem "Who I Am"

AR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip hop and storytelling go hand in hand, and Big Rome, “The Arkansas Boss,” stands as one of the underground’s finest narrators—a connoisseur of unapologetic rap equally capable of fueling a late-night party or moody night of contemplation. Growing up in a rough and tumble environment where “life was like a movie,” Rome faced incredible adversity from an early age. Searching for a creative outlet to stay afloat, he turned to poetry—uncovering an exceptional gift that would go on to transform both his life and career. Rome isn’t just another rapper dropping bars; he’s an award-winning poet, a master of channeling real-life experiences into resonant prose that speaks to the stark realities of street life.

For more than 15 years, he’s been a dedicated force in the underground music scene—starting as a mixtape artist before founding his own independent label in 2011. Along the way, he earned numerous global radio spins, placements in TV, films, and video games, and even an IMEA Song of the Year award. On his latest EP, each of the five tracks feels like flipping through pages of his journal—each line a roadmap of trials, tribulations, and triumphs, and a rare chance to experience music that isn’t just about the hard-hitting sound, but also about the soul behind it, carrying the pride of a hustle decades in the making.

Naturally, “Who I Am” is Big Rome’s manifesto—an unshakable declaration of greatness and a bold exploration of how the scars of his past continue to shape his present. So bold, in fact, that the track was featured in the award-winning Showtime original series House of Lies, racking up over 10 thousand streams and climbing indie and top airplay charts. Gliding over a dramatic, speaker-rattling trap beat, Rome lays it all out, owning his story and refusing to be anything other than himself. The track is cleverly framed as if he were spilling his truths on a therapist’s couch, piecing together and reflecting upon his journey for the very first time. While the ominous hip hop soundscape cloaks in a looming darkness, resilience—and even empowerment—pokes through the cracks. It was never easy to get by, and there are still those who take issue with his character. But at the end of the day, Rome came up entirely on his own, a real individual who won’t run from the truth. “This is who I am…” he proclaims, his words fortified with strength and dignity, “You can’t change it.”

The “Who I Am” music video delivers the kind of one-two punch of grit and swagger that fans expect from a hip hop visual—but instead of filming on a Hollywood soundstage or against a glittering city skyline, Rome doubles down on the authenticity, bringing viewers straight to the real streets he calls home. “Every rapper ain’t no hood star let’s get that understood,” he raps, before asserting, “Big Rome be the truth cause I’m really from the hood…” The raw, on-the-ground cinematography style perfectly mirrors the song’s unfiltered intensity—every frame charged with electricity, intimidation, and untamable confidence. Still, Rome carries himself with pride, never surrendering to his circumstances or squandering his opportunities. He’s a true hustler on the brink of something greater—and there’s no better moment to show the world exactly what he’s made of.



