House of Senti and Design and Health - UK Experts in Home Saunas

Design & Health and House of Senti bring expert-led wellness home with saunas, cold plunges & full design-to-install support.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design & Health, the UK’s emerging destination for premium wellness and recovery products, has officially launched its online platform in partnership with House of Senti a family-run brand dedicated to bringing expert-led wellness tools into everyday spaces.Founded by a husband-and-wife team with a deep passion for high-performance wellness and home comfort, House of Senti combines years of online retail experience with exceptional customer care. Their goal? To help customers design not just a space, but a feeling, a habit, and a new routine—every step of the way.What Customers Can Expect:Free design consultation with 3D CAD imageryProfessional installation by trusted expertsDirect contact with the owners for personalised serviceHonest guidance and tailored adviceComplimentary UK-wide deliveryProduct warranty guarantees for peace of mindExceptional customer care from concept to completion“At House of Senti and Design & Health, we aren’t just retailers,” said the founders. “We provide end-to-end support and execution. Our job doesn’t end until you’re fully confident with your new wellness product.”Among the highlights of the Design & Health platform is a curated range of high-end wellness products—from advanced cold-plunge tubs to professional-grade saunas —all chosen for their quality, aesthetic appeal, and science-backed benefits.Customers also benefit from Stuart Goldfinch’s Guidance Hub, where Stuart, a resident physiotherapist and wellness advisor, shares expert insights. Stuart brings 14 years of clinical experience, a BSc in Physiotherapy (First Class Honours), and a background that includes service as an Ex-22 SAS Trainer in injury management, NHS Specialist Physiotherapist, and Certified Nutrition Coach.Explore the full collection and begin designing your personal wellness retreat at:

