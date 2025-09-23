Lumon North America, StruXure Announce Partnership

This new collaboration integrates advanced glazing and pergola systems, empowering dealers with a complete solution for year-round outdoor comfort.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumon, a global leader in frameless balcony glazing and sunroom solutions, and StruXure, the leading U.S. manufacturer of automated louvered pergolas and cabanas, announced today a strategic partnership to transform outdoor spaces for both homes and businesses. Together, the two companies will deliver seamless, all-season environments across North America.“At StruXure, our mission has always been to expand what’s possible in outdoor spaces—whether at home, at work, or in hospitality settings,” said Scott Selzer, Founder of StruXure. “Partnering with Lumon allows our dealers to offer year-round solutions that combine the best in U.S.-made automation and world-class glazing.”“This partnership will give dealers and consumers alike more freedom in how they enjoy their businesses and their homes, respectively,” said Kristoph Karbach, Executive Vice President of Lumon North America. “By partnering with StruXure, we’re equipping our dealers with solutions that take outdoor living to a whole new level.”By combining StruXure’s automated pergola systems with Lumon’s retractable glass enclosures, dealers can deliver seamless indoor-outdoor environments that balance openness, comfort, and protection.The outdoor living market continues to experience strong growth as homeowners and businesses invest in versatile, year-round spaces; according to data published in August 2025 , the outdoor living structure market is valued at US$ 10.3 billion, and is forecasted to grow US$ 8.2 billion between 2026 and 2033.For more information on this partnership, please visit www.lumon.com/us/company/news About LumonLumon USA is part of Lumon Group, a global leader in frameless balcony glazing and sunroom solutions, with a mission to create more room for life. Its innovative systems seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces, delivering comfort, beauty, and functionality.About StruXureStruXure is the premier U.S. manufacturer of automated louvered pergolas and cabanas. Each pergola system is engineered to order, ICC-certified for structural integrity, and crafted with durable, powder-coated aluminum. Through its growing dealer network, StruXure transforms outdoor spaces into luxurious, adaptable environments that perform beautifully year-round.

