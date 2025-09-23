Magnuson Unveils Tundra Performance Pack for 2022+ Toyota Tundra & Sequoia

Magnuson’s Tundra Performance Pack on a dyno-equipped Toyota Tundra. Engine bay view of Toyota Tundra with Magnuson Performance Pack. Matched components: tune, intake, charge air cooler, low-temp radiator, cat-back exhaust. Hybrid Tundra dyno: stock vs Magnuson tune. Non-hybrid Tundra dyno: stock vs Magnuson tune.

Magnuson launches its first full performance upgrade system, delivering +85 HP and matched components for Tundra and Sequoia owners.

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 40 years, Magnuson Superchargers has focused on one thing: building the most reliable, high-performance superchargers in the world. Today, that focus expands. Magnuson is introducing its first complete performance upgrade package — the Tundra Performance Pack — engineered for the 2022–2025 Toyota Tundra and 2023–2025 Toyota Sequoia.This new direction takes Magnuson beyond superchargers, offering truck owners a fully matched system of performance parts designed to work together for maximum power, durability, and drivability.Purpose-Built for More PowerThe Tundra Performance Pack is a bolt-on system that transforms the truck’s response and pulling power with:• +85 horsepower and +85 ft-lbs of torque across the powerband• Faster throttle response and stronger mid-range pull• OEM-level fit, finish, and reliabilityFor drivers seeking the best Tundra upgrade, this package is engineered for seamless integration and lasting performance.See the Tundra Performance PackEngineered Components Working as OneEvery piece is designed and validated as part of a system:• Performance Tune — Calibrated by Magnuson engineers for smooth, consistent gains (91-octane minimum).• Cold Air Kit — 25% more airflow with OEM-style fit and reusable 8-layer filter.• Charge Air Cooler — 50% larger inlet, 185% more core volume, over 50% less restriction.• Low-Temp Radiator — Dual-pass aluminum with B-Tube technology for maximum cooling.• Cat-Back Exhaust (Tundra only) — T-304 stainless, mandrel-bent, tuned for a deep, drone-free note.Built the Magnuson WayEvery component in the Tundra Performance Pack is designed to work in tandem — the Performance Tune, Cold Air Kit, Charge Air Cooler, Low-Temp Radiator, and Cat-Back Tundra Exhaust. By engineering these parts as a matched system, Magnuson ensures balanced gains in power, cooling, and sound, all backed by OEM-level reliability.AvailabilityThe Tundra Performance Pack is available now through authorized Magnuson dealers and directly at magnusonsuperchargers.com.About Magnuson SuperchargersMagnuson designs and manufactures OEM-grade supercharger systems and performance upgrades for cars, trucks, and SUVs. From bolt-on horsepower to complete performance packages, Magnuson delivers power you can feel and precision you can trust.

Tundra Performance Pack – Overview & Test Drive

