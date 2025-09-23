Georgia’s Pre-K Teacher of the Year Award Presented at Bundle of Joy Academy in Marietta

The Commissioner of the Department of Early Care and Learning is honoring a local educator with statewide recognition

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bundle of Joy Academy is proud to announce that one of its own educators, Mrs. Autumn Hart, has been named GA Pre-K Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. To mark this achievement, Commissioner Amy Jacobs will visit the Academy on the morning of September 30 to present the award in person.

This statewide recognition celebrates the dedication and impact of Georgia’s early childhood educators. The ceremony will include the children in her class, her family members and friends, staff, and state education officials.

“We are incredibly honored that Mrs. Autumn Hart is recognized for the care and excellence she brings to our Academy every day,” said Mostafa and Mary Davoudi, Founders of Bundle of Joy Academy. “At Bundle of Joy Academy, our parents choose us for the 3 C’s—Caring, Compassion, and Curriculum. This award reflects our shared mission to nurture, educate, and prepare children for a lifetime of learning.”

Bundle of Joy Academy is East Cobb’s twice in a row “best childcare”, offering a Creative Curriculum rooted in play-based learning and aligned with Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards (GELDS). The Academy’s staff is committed to “giving wings to little faces” by forging a brighter future for all children through quality education.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Location: Bundle of Joy Academy, 2145 Barnes Mill Road, Marietta, GA 30062

Photo/Interview Opportunities: Commissioner, Members of the state’s Education department, GA Pre-K Teacher of the Year, Owners of the Childcare Facility, and the children

About Bundle of Joy Academy

Bundle of Joy Academy is a childcare academy located in East Cobb, Marietta, dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing, and academically rich environment for infants through Pre-K. The Academy emphasizes the 3 C’s—Caring, Compassion, and Curriculum—and uses Creative Curriculum alongside GELDS benchmarks to prepare children for lifelong learning.

📍 Learn more: www.BundleofJoyAcademy.com

