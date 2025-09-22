Submit Release
Northeast Judicial Applicants to be Considered for Judicial Appointment

In response to a judicial opening in the Northeast Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Donovan J. Foughty, the following four lawyers have submitted an application for consideration by the Judicial Nominating Committee.

  • Ashley Samuelson
  • Joseph Vetsch
  • Josh Frey
  • Ryan Hestbeck

 Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward at least two candidates to Governor Kelly Armstrong.

