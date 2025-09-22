PareIT Launches Free AI Medical Record Analysis Platform for Faster, Smarter Case Workflows

pareIT - Free AI Medical Record Analysis

HIPAA-compliant AI delivers structured medical chronologies, full case analysis, and interactive Q&A for legal, insurance, and healthcare teams

Our goal is simple. Give professionals a smarter, faster way to work with complex medical records.” — Chris Carpenter, Executive Chair of PareIT

HEBER CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PareIT , the AI-powered medical record analysis platform, today announced the launch of its free tier, giving professionals across legal, insurance, and healthcare industries instant, HIPAA-compliant access to structured medical chronologies and case analysis.With PareIT, teams can upload thousands of pages of medical records and receive:- A complete Medical Chronology (free)- Full Medical Analysis (available for $10 per 1,000 pages)- Ask Paige, an interactive AI that allows users to ask detailed questions and get citations tied directly to the source documents“Our goal is simple. Give professionals a smarter, faster way to work with complex medical records,” said Chris Carpenter, Executive Chair of PareIT. “The time lost manually reviewing PDFs is staggering. PareIT turns that process into minutes instead of hours and makes AI truly useful in workflows that depend on speed and precision.”The platform is already being used by law firms, claims teams, and care providers across the U.S., with measurable reductions in review time and increased clarity in record analysis.Unlike general-purpose AI tools, PareIT was built from the ground up to maintain HIPAA compliance and deliver structured outputs that professionals can trust.To start using PareIT for free, visit pareit.com

