Magnify Your Wealth Summit 2025 Brings Business Owners, Investors, and Innovators Together in Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Magnify Your Wealth Summit, hosted by entrepreneur and business strategist Aaron Scott Young, returns this fall with a powerhouse lineup of thought leaders—including Cory Long, CEO of Ignite Marketing—to empower business owners with practical strategies for growth, asset protection, tax savings, and future-proofing wealth.The three-day event, held at the Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square, brings together hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals for immersive workshops and keynote conversations on topics that matter most in today’s volatile economy.Why Now?In an era of rising taxes, rapid technological disruption, and increasing financial uncertainty, business owners are looking for clarity and community. The Magnify Your Wealth Summit addresses these challenges head-on, offering attendees the tools to not just survive—but thrive.“Small business owners are the backbone of the economy, yet they often miss out on strategies the wealthy have used for generations,” says Aaron Scott Young, CEO of Laughlin Associates. “This summit is about giving everyday entrepreneurs access to those same tools.”Speakers include:Aaron Scott Young – Serial entrepreneur, author, and creator of Unshackled Owner.Cory Long – CEO of Ignite, leading marketing strategist helping businesses scale through performance-driven campaigns.Jake Claver – Digital Ascension Group, nationally recognized crypto and blockchain strategist.Michelle Young – Business-Life-Mastery expert, guiding leaders from stress to strength.Jeff Shada – Business strategist focused on building unshakable financial foundations.What to Expect:Hands-on workshops in entity structuring, asset protection, and tax planning.Expert sessions on leveraging AI, digital assets, and marketing for growth.Networking opportunities with high-performing entrepreneurs and investors.Why It’s NewsworthyUnlike generic business conferences, Magnify Your Wealth blends real-world case studies with actionable takeaways tailored for small and mid-sized business owners. With an expected 250+ attendees, the event highlights a growing trend: entrepreneurs demanding practical, personalized, and protective strategies in an unpredictable economy.This summit is more than an event—it’s a movement to equip business owners with the knowledge and confidence to safeguard their companies, their families, and their futures.Call to ActionReporters and editors are invited to cover the summit and schedule interviews with featured speakers. Media passes and speaker availability can be arranged upon request.Event DetailsWhen: November 7–9, 2025Where: Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square, Dallas, TXWebsite: www.magnifyyourwealth.com Media Contact:Meghan ColeLaughlin Associatesmcole@laughlinusa.com1-800-648-0966

