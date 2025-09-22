Ramona Leone Mooney and Krishna Mohan Co-Authored a Transformational Book 'Tapping Into The Power of Your Intuition'

Guidance to Reach Beyond Limits for Exceptional Results, Explored How Authenticity and Inner Wisdom Led to Breakthrough Success

WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era marked by information overload, burnout, and societal disconnection, a contemporary book urges individuals to return to the most integral guide – Intuition. Well-known health expert Ramona Leone Mooney and visionary global business strategist Krishna Mohan joined forces to co-author " Tapping Into the Power of Your Intuition : Guidance to Reach Beyond Limits to Exceptional Results," a timely and transformative publication that demystifies the power of Intuition and empowers readers to incorporate their sixth sense.This compelling book offers a practical roadmap to living with full intention, purpose, and inner alignment. Mooney and Mohan guide readers through three powerful steps to awaken Intuition, shift limiting patterns, and ignite remarkable results in life and business. Written with clarity and accessibility, the book invites people of all backgrounds to embrace authentic identities and rediscover their inner voice through the "A-C-I-I" method – awareness, creativity, imagination, and Intuition.Mooney, a lifelong health practitioner, drew from decades of practice and certification under renowned experts Dr. Daniel Amen and Dr. Joseph McClendon III. Her life's work centered on mending, transforming, and reimagining the world. After leading a successful custom design shop her intuitive approach became a tool for transformation and healing with integrity. In 2019, she became certified as a speaker, trainer, and coach with the John Maxwell Team. Today, she helps others access their purpose and shift thoughts into actionable precision through the establishment of Pasha's Salon, a haven for brain healing, instinctual development, and accelerated breakthroughs.Now, Mooney and Mohan are nearing completion of a third book, which will ultimately form a complete intuition-centered trilogy."Since I never stopped using my Intuition since childhood along with my co-author, I could not rest until I explained to people how easy it is to start exercising their Intuition. Current issues prompt us to rely on our Intuition, our innate wisdom since we cannot trust others' advice. We can always trust our inner wisdom," stated Ramona Mooney of Pasha’s Salon.Krishna Mohan is an internationally recognized entrepreneur, business coach, and expansion strategist with over two decades of experience building multi-million-dollar ventures and helping companies scale across markets. As President and CEO of Genius Visionary Inc., Mohan advises high-growth firms on business transformation, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), U.S. market entry, and strategic growth. His participation in the book marks a bold expansion of his mission – to assist people in tapping into not only external tools for success but also the internal guidance structure that leads to fulfillment and legacy."Every day, whether in business or personal life, we create our future either consciously or by default," said Krishna Mohan, President & CEO of Genius Visionary Inc. "This book was a call to return to what's already known – the intuitive intelligence that helped us make aligned decisions, built transparency, and created exceptional impact. Tapping into this inner compass has been one of the most commanding tools I've used as an entrepreneur and executive advisor.""Tapping Into the Power of Your Intuition" is currently available in the U.S. and Canada in print and digital formats across Amazon and other platforms. For more information, visit tappingintuition.com.ABOUT THE AUTHORSRamona Leone Mooney is a certified brain health practitioner, leadership coach, and the founder of Pasha's Salon. For over thirty years, she ran a successful custom design business in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she encouraged clients to tap into their creativity and imagination. Her intuitive healing work cemented certifications with the John Maxwell Team, The Brain Revolution, Dr. Daniel Amen, and Dr. Joseph McClendon III. Mooney helps people heal trauma and realign their thinking using the A-C-I-I method.Krishna Mohan is an acclaimed entrepreneur, corporate strategist, and President and CEO of Genius Visionary Inc. With a career spanning over 20 years, Mohan has built, scaled, and advised companies across global markets, specializing in business development, government contracting, mergers and acquisitions, and venture readiness. His work has formulated a legacy of transforming ideas into global impact. Mohan's insights have been featured across major business forums and media platforms.

Ramona Leone Mooney and Krishna Mohan on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.