Governor Abbott Appoints Trevino To Texas State Board Of Social Worker Examiners

TEXAS, September 22 - September 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Marco Trevino to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Marco Trevino of Edinburg is a licensed clinical social worker at Alivio Counseling Services, P.C. He is board president of the Community Council of the Rio Grande Valley and a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the American Red Cross. Trevino received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in social work from University of Texas - Pan American.