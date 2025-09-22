Governor Abbott Congratulates Mexia As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, September 22 - September 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Mexia for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Mexia’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Mexia on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“At the heart of Mexia is warm hospitality and authentic Texas heritage," said Senator Charles Schwertner. "This designation will attract new visitors, support our small businesses, and strengthen Mexia's place as a valued destination in our region.”

“As the State Representative for the City of Mexia, I could not be more proud of the city’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Angelia Orr. “This achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of the families, local officials, and small business owners who take pride in their community. Thank you to Governor Abbott for recognizing how special this town is, and I encourage everyone to come experience what Mexia has to offer.”

“Mexia is honored to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Mayor Geary Smith. “We’re excited to welcome more visitors to experience our rich heritage, vibrant music culture, and small-town charm with big-hearted people.”

“Earning the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation is a key step in Mexia’s ongoing efforts to drive economic growth through tourism,” said Mexia Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacey Bush. “As an economic development organization, we recognize that attracting visitors not only supports local businesses but also creates opportunities for long-term investment in our community.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.