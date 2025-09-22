Predictable Treatment of Stubborn Abfraction Lesions by Oakville Dentist

Paper by Dr. Peter Taylor - How to restore abfraction lesions- in a predictable and aesthetic manner Dr. Peter Taylor - Shore Side Dentistry. Oakville Ontario

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Peter Taylor, DDS, Principal Dentist at Shore Side Dentistry and Adjunct Clinical Professor at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, has published pioneering research that solves one of restorative dentistry's most challenging problems: how to predictably restore abfraction lesions while achieving both exceptional aesthetics and long-term durability.The comprehensive clinical study, published in the Journal of the Canadian Dental Association, presents Dr. Taylor's refined technique for treating these troublesome wedge-shaped tooth defects that cause sensitivity, decay, and gum problems in millions of patients worldwide.Addressing a Growing Problem in Modern DentistryAbfraction lesions—angular, wedge-shaped defects that appear at the gum line—have become increasingly common as patients keep their teeth longer and face higher stress levels that contribute to teeth grinding and clenching. These mechanical overloading forces cause the enamel and dentin to fail, creating defects that are notoriously difficult to restore predictably."Traditional approaches to treating abfraction lesions have been frustratingly inconsistent," explained Dr. Taylor, who holds a Fellowship in The Canadian Academy of Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics. "Patients would often experience continued sensitivity, restoration failure, or unsightly results. Our research demonstrates a systematic approach that addresses the root causes while delivering predictable, beautiful outcomes every time."A Patient-Centered Solution to Complex ProblemsThe research addresses the multiple complications that abfraction lesions create for patients, including sharp sensitivity to cold and hot foods, increased risk of root decay due to difficult-to-clean irregular surfaces, and gum tissue inflammation caused by altered tooth architecture.Dr. Taylor's technique represents a significant advancement over conventional restoration methods by incorporating specific preparation design principles, advanced bonding protocols, and meticulous finishing procedures that work together to maximize both function and aesthetics.Revolutionary Preparation Design Drives SuccessThe key innovation in Dr. Taylor's approach lies in the precise preparation geometry: a 0.7-mm chamfer margin at the gum line extending into the spaces between teeth, combined with a long bevel extending 1.5-2.0 mm toward the middle of the tooth surface. This design dramatically increases the bonding surface area while creating optimal stress distribution."The preparation design is absolutely critical," noted Dr. Taylor. "By extending the restoration well beyond the original defect and creating specific marginal configurations, we achieve bond strengths that can withstand the forces that caused the original lesion while maintaining invisible margins that blend seamlessly with the natural tooth."Advanced Materials Science Meets Clinical ExcellenceThe published protocol incorporates cutting-edge bonding technology, utilizing self-etching primer systems that achieve superior bond strength while being gentler on tooth structure. The technique combines flowable composites for optimal adaptation with microhybrid materials for strength and aesthetics, finished with specialized polishing systems for exceptional surface quality.The research demonstrates multiple clinical advantages:• Elimination of Sensitivity: Proper sealing and stress distribution eliminate the sharp pain patients experience• Enhanced Longevity: Superior bonding and preparation design resist future breakdown• Invisible Results: Extended preparation margins and careful shade matching ensure natural appearance• Improved Gum Health: Optimal contours promote healthy tissue response and easier maintenance• Cost-Effective Care: Predictable success reduces the need for retreatmentAcademic Leadership in Evidence-Based DentistryDr. Taylor's commitment to advancing dental science through rigorous research extends beyond his private practice. As Adjunct Clinical Professor and Lecturer in Prosthodontics at Western University, he trains the next generation of dentists while continuously refining clinical techniques through scientific investigation."Publishing peer-reviewed research allows us to validate our clinical observations and share proven techniques with dental professionals worldwide," said Dr. Taylor. "This study represents years of clinical refinement, and I'm proud that it contributes to better patient outcomes across the profession."In 2021, Dr. Taylor received the prestigious C.Y. Lung Award from the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry's Undergraduate Dental Education department, recognizing his excellence in clinical education.Comprehensive Care Beyond the RestorationThe research emphasizes the importance of addressing underlying causes to prevent future lesions. Dr. Taylor's approach includes patient education about bruxism and clenching habits, along with custom-fitted acrylic splints designed with mutually protected occlusion to eliminate the destructive forces that cause abfraction lesions."Successful treatment requires more than just restoring the damaged tooth structure," explained Dr. Taylor, who is also a Member of The International Team of Implantologists. "We must identify and control the mechanical factors that created the problem in the first place, ensuring our patients' investments are protected long-term."Setting New Standards for Restorative ExcellenceThe publication of this research reinforces Shore Side Dentistry's position as a leader in advanced restorative techniques. Located in downtown Oakville, the practice has become a destination for patients seeking expert treatment of complex dental problems. Dr. Taylor's systematic approach to abfraction lesion restoration has implications beyond individual patient care, providing dental professionals with evidence-based protocols that can improve treatment predictability across the profession.About Dr. Peter Taylor, DDSDr. Peter Taylor holds an Hon BSc Biology (Distinction) from the University of Western Ontario and a DDS (Distinction) from the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry. He serves as Principal Dentist at Shore Side Dentistry in Oakville, Ontario, and maintains his academic appointment as Adjunct Clinical Professor and Lecturer in Prosthodontics at Western University.Dr. Taylor is a Fellow Member of The Canadian Academy of Restorative Dentistry and Prosthodontics and a Member of The International Team of Implantologists. His published research and clinical expertise have established him as a recognized authority in advanced restorative dentistry and complex aesthetic reconstruction.About Shore Side DentistryShore Side Dentistry, located at 345 Lakeshore Road E. #401 Oakville, Ontario, L6J 1J5, specializes in comprehensive dental care with particular expertise in advanced restorative and aesthetic dentistry. Under Dr. Taylor's leadership, the practice has gained recognition for innovative treatment approaches and exceptional patient outcomes in complex restorative cases.For more information about advanced abfraction lesion treatment and Dr. Taylor's research, visit https://shoresidedentistry.ca/periodontics/restore-tooth-wear-lesions/ to read a comprehensive overview of the technique and its benefits.

