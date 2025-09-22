Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Veteran and Businessman Jimmy McCain to Arizona Board of Regents

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of James “Jimmy” McCain to the Arizona Board of Regents as the representative for northern Arizona. Jimmy McCain is a two-time graduate of Arizona State University, a veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, and businessman who lives in Cornville, Arizona.

“Jimmy McCain is a veteran, a businessman, and native Arizonan who is passionate about connecting every Arizona community to the education they need to thrive,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “His long track record of public service and knowledge of the unique challenges and opportunities of northern Arizona make him well positioned to advocate for the students of the region. With his deep Arizona roots and passion for serving the people of our state, I know he will be a tireless advocate for northern Arizona. I look forward to seeing Jimmy deliver for our students, universities and communities while serving on the Board of Regents.”

“I am deeply honored that Governor Hobbs has entrusted me with the opportunity to serve on the Arizona Board of Regents,” said Jimmy McCain. “As the Regent representing northern Arizona, I am excited to help strengthen higher education across our state and ensure that students from every background, especially those in our Tribal and rural communities, have access to the educational tools they need to succeed. Arizona’s public universities are the economic engine of our state, and I look forward to working with my fellow Regents, President Cruz Rivera, President Crow, and President Garimella, to advance our collective mission.”

James “Jimmy” McCain is the youngest son of the late U.S. Senator John McCain and his wife, Cindy McCain. Jimmy followed his father’s footsteps into military service, enlisting in the U.S. Marines at age 17. After four years of active duty and two deployments, he received an honorable discharge in 2010. Jimmy reenlisted in the Army National Guard in 2013, serving through two additional deployments. He was later commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the Army as an intelligence officer. In between his four deployments, he received a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, a master’s degree from Trinity College Dublin, and a second master's degree from Arizona State University. Jimmy sits on the board of the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations, the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association and the Hensley Beverage Company. He has begun pursuing his doctorate in education, focused on healthcare outcomes for Native American veterans within the Indian Health Services system.