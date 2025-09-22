Tyler Mathisen, Former CNBC Power Lunch Host, Launches PowerCast Podcast Exploring Nexus of AI and Investing

Former longtime CNBC Power Lunch host Tyler Mathisen has launched a new podcast about investing and AI

Show debuts Sept. 23 with guests Mona Mahajan of Edward Jones, Christian McCormick of Meketa Capital, and Quantmatix CEO Liam Boggan

PowerCast will bring something new to the world of finance podcasts: an in-depth exploration of how investors can use AI-powered technology tools to unlock better investment outcomes.” — Tyler Mathisen

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tyler Mathisen, longtime co-anchor of CNBC’s Power Lunch and one of the most trusted voices in business news television, is returning to the spotlight with a new podcast: PowerCast with Tyler Mathisen . The program, which debuts tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 23, explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping investing for both professional asset managers and everyday investors.Available in both video and audio formats on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms, PowerCast offers in-depth conversations that bridge financial markets and emerging technologies, notably AI. Each monthly episode features insights from market strategists, portfolio managers, and technology developers leveraging AI to create platforms that can sift through oceans of data to identify investment opportunities – and pitfalls – in real time.The first PowerCast episode includes three distinguished guests with unique insights into portfolios and trading strategy:Liam Boggan, CEO and founder of Quantmatix, a trading platform that uses AI-powered tools to deliver actionable investment signalsMona Mahajan, Head of Investment Strategy, Edward JonesChristian McCormick, CFA, Client Portfolio Manager and Private Markets Specialist, Meketa Capital“PowerCast brings something new to the world of finance podcasts: an in-depth exploration of how people and technology together can unlock better investment outcomes,” Mathisen said. “Whether you’re managing billions or building a retirement portfolio, AI is poised to change how we all invest.”The podcast is produced by Mark Egan of Montclair Media . For a sneak peak, a trailer is now available on YouTube.About PowerCast with Tyler MathisenPowerCast with Tyler Mathisen delivers sharp, insightful conversations at the intersection of Wall Street, technology, and innovation. Hosted by one of the most respected names in financial journalism, the show combines Mathisen’s decades of market expertise with fresh perspectives from industry leaders. New episodes are released monthly across all major podcast and video platforms.

YouTube trailer to PowerCast first episode

