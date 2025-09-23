Kühler Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Medco Sports Medicine

Kühler in Action: On-Demand Cooling for Athletes on the Sidelines.

On-Demand Palm Cooling Technology Now Available to Athletic Trainers & Sports Medicine Professionals Nationwide Through Medco

This partnership goes far beyond sales. It’s about unlocking access to science, innovation, and better outcomes for practitioners, athletes, and organizations everywhere.” — Dr. Brian Bradke, Co-Founder of Kuhler Technologies

BROOKFIELD, VT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuhler Technologies, creators of the science-driven palm cooling device redefining recovery and performance, has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Medco Sports Medicine, one of the nation’s most trusted suppliers to athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals. This partnership will make Kuhler Technologies’ patented palm cooling technology accessible to thousands of high school, collegiate, and professional sports programs across the United States. Kühler, a category-defining palm cooling device , utilizes thermal regulation science to reduce core body temperature rapidly through the palm - the optimal anatomical location for heat transfer - delivering breakthrough benefits in performance, endurance, and recovery. Medco’s vast distribution network and longstanding credibility with athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals makes them the ideal partner to bring Kühler to market while maintaining quality, education, and clinical support.“We’ve spent years developing Kühler as a tool to elevate human performance by targeting the most important root cause of fatigue and limiting factor for performance,” said Braeden Ostepchuk, inventor of Kühler. “Medco is the perfect partner to help bring this innovation to the hands of professionals who are trusted to make performance decisions every day.”“This partnership goes far beyond sales. It’s about unlocking access to science, innovation, and better outcomes for practitioners, athletes, and organizations everywhere,” added Dr. Brian Bradke, Co-Founder of Kuhler Technologies.Under the agreement, Medco will be the exclusive distributor of the Kühler palm cooling device to the sports medicine and athletic training markets.“We’re proud to partner with Kühler Technologies to deliver this breakthrough palm cooling innovation to athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals nationwide,” said Meredith M. Thomas, MS, AT-Ret., Director of Sales at Medco Sports Medicine. “At Medco, our mission is to provide solutions that elevate athlete care, and Kühler represents the next evolution in performance and recovery tools.”Kühler is now available for order through Medco’s online portal and is listed in their 2026 Product Catalog. For direct inquiries, performance partnerships, or media requests, visit www.getkuhler.com ________________________________________

