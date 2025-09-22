MB2 Dental Partner Providers Commit Over $1 Million in Donated Orthodontic Care through Smiles Change Lives

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smiles Change Lives is proud to announce that MB2 Dental partners have committed to donating over $1 million worth of orthodontic care to underserved children across the United States in 2025. This extraordinary effort will provide life-changing treatment to more than 150 kids before the end of the year.Founding Orthodontist and MB2 partner, Dr. Kelly Toombs said, "As the founding orthodontist of Smiles Change Lives and an MB2 Dental partner, I could not be more proud of the commitment of MB2 orthodontists to provide over 1 million dollars’ worth of orthodontic care to children who would otherwise never have had access to this care. The opportunity to truly change someone’s life is a gift for everyone involved including the patient, their family, the doctor, and his or her staff. In my decades of practicing, nothing tops this or even comes close."For nearly 30 years, Smiles Change Lives has worked with orthodontists nationwide to ensure children from low-income families have access to the care they need. This latest commitment from MB2 Dental and its providers highlights the power of collaboration and compassion in making a lasting difference.“Access to orthodontic care is about more than just straight teeth—it’s about building confidence in the child and making them fell cared for,” states Alexis Barclay, Vice President of Operations for Smiles Change Lives, “We are grateful to MB2 Dental and their partners for stepping up in such a significant way. Their generosity is helping children who otherwise would have gone without treatment.”MB2 Dental’s network of caring orthodontists continues to set an inspiring example for the profession by combining excellence in patient care with a commitment to giving back."As a provider with SCL for almost 15 years, I can honestly say it is one of the most rewarding aspects of my career as an orthodontist, exclaims Dr Lisa Grant, MB2 partner, “To be able to give back and change the lives of these young patients is truly an honor. Philanthropy is at the heart and soul of Grant Orthodontics, and the gift of braces to a young patient, is one of the ways we are true to our core values." Grant continues, "In addition, our team receives the added bonus of also being a part of giving back in such a special way. The team at SCL make it very easy to get the patients started. I would highly recommend working in tandem with SCL in order to make an impact on your own life as a doctor, your team members, as well as that of the patients and their families."In addition to Dr Kelly Toombs and Dr Lisa Grant, the MB2 dental partners working with Smiles Change Lives include Dr Janet Stoess-Allen, Dr Greg Greenburg, Dr Todd Dickerson, Dr Alexander Ritchey, Dr Christopher Spoonhower, Dr Mary Eve Maestre, and Dr Seth Kleinrock.Smiles Change Lives looks forward to continuing its work with MB2 Dental partners to bring healthy, confident smiles to children across the nation.About Smiles Change LivesSmiles Change Lives is a national nonprofit that has helped over 20,000 children since 1997 gain access to affordable orthodontic care through the generosity of more than 1,000 orthodontists nationwide. By connecting caring providers with families in need, Smiles Change Lives is transforming lives—one smile at a time.

