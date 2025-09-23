Roam Echo Island Unveils New Year-Round Cabins

Overview of Echo Island RV Park at sunset Interior of Roam Echo Island Cabin Father and son fishing on the Weber River

Located in northeastern Utah, the stylish cabins at Roam are adjacent to the outdoor recreation hub of Echo State Park

Adding the cabins is an extension of the welcoming atmosphere we've created at Roam Echo Island so that now every type of traveler can enjoy the beauty of northeastern Utah.” — Cody Fishel, Director of Operations, Roam America

COALVILLE, UT, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roam America is proud to announce the addition of five new cabins at Roam Echo Island , offering travelers to the area a cozy, elevated escape in northeastern Utah. Located on the picturesque Weber River near Utah’s outdoor recreation hub of Echo State Park , Roam Echo Island is offering these stylish modern cabins for year-round booking—ideal for solo travelers, couples and families craving a relaxing mountain getaway.The striking new cabins blend a modern farmhouse aesthetic with contemporary comfort. Sleeping four, each features a queen-size bed, two bunk beds, a kitchenette with a mini fridge, stovetop, microwave, and coffee maker, a bathroom with a shower, and a Smart TV for streaming one's favorite shows. Outside, guests can dine al fresco on the cabin’s picnic table and gather around its firepit.Roam Echo Island is designed with fun in mind for the entire family. Top of the list is “Roam Above,” the park’s all ages aerial treetop ropes experience and zipline course that snakes throughout the property offering a bird’s-eye view of the surrounding countryside. Youngsters are challenged to test their agility skills on the “Adventure Course” and the 1500 square foot “Hawk’s Nest Trampoline Net,” positioned 30 feet in the air. Two pickleball courts encourage friendly competition, and the two resort-style swimming pools invite guests to cool off. On-site trout fishing is available either from the park’s large well-stocked pond or the Weber River.Roam Echo Island’s new cabins offer an ideal launch site for travelers wishing to visit Echo State Park with its myriad of water recreation opportunities such as kayaking, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, and fishing. With quick access to major scenic routes, Roam Echo Island gives guests the freedom to roam by day and return to the peaceful vibes of Roam’s campground by night.With availability beginning on October 1, 2025, nightly rates start at $225 and require a two-night minimum stay. Rates increase on peak weekends.“At Roam Echo Island, we’re redefining the campground experience,” said Cody Fishel, Director of Operations, Roam America. “Adding the cabins is an extension of our commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere for every type of traveler, where all of our guests can enjoy the beauty of northeastern Utah and the authentic character of the area.”For reservations or more information, visit www.roamamerica.com/tillamook ________________________________________About Roam Echo IslandPart of the Roam America family of campgrounds and RV resorts, Roam Echo Island is committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience. Situated within 40 acres of lush, tree-lined meadows, and nestled against the winding Weber River, Roam Tillamook blends modern comforts with the scenic beauty of the Wasatch Mountains.Newly renovated, Roam Echo Island features 6 cabins, 9 glamping tents, 8 tent sites, and 157 RV site options: premium, back-in and pull-through, all full hook up with 30/50 amp. The resort is designed to cater to travelers seeking comfort and convenience, and amenities include a clubhouse and general store, bathhouses featuring private individual suites with a shower, vanity, and toilet, two outdoor pools and two hot tubs, upgraded wi-fi, and an amphitheater for outdoor movie screenings.Roam Echo Island is located at 340 S 500 W, Coalville, Utah, 84107. It is a 45-hour drive northeast of Salt Lake City.About Roam AmericaHeadquartered in Salt Lake City, Roam America is a family of campgrounds that offers updated RV and camping experiences for modern travelers. With properties in the heart of some of America’s most stunning outdoor destinations, Roam provides outdoor adventure-seekers a clean and naturally beautiful base camp to make and share memories around a campfire. With a focus on enhanced experiences through stylish facilities, pet-friendly accommodations, tech-forward features, and curated local programming, Roam aims to upgrade the age-old pastime of camping while celebrating the beauty and simplicity of outdoor adventuring. Roam Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona opened in September 2023, Roam Echo Island opened in September 2024, and Roam America Tillamook on the Oregon coast opened in 2025. Learn more at RoamAmerica.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.