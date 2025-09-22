Attorney General James Announces Convictions and Sentencings of Fentanyl and Cocaine Traffickers in the Finger Lakes Region

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the convictions and sentencings of 47 people for their roles in two major drug trafficking networks in Wayne, Monroe, Cayuga, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, and Yates counties. An investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) charged the defendants with 177 crimes and seized more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl and more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, with a total value of more than $9 million. Investigators also seized 19 firearms, including assault weapons and ghost guns, and more than $440,000 in cash. The leaders of the trafficking operations have all been sentenced to years in prison and the final leader to be sentenced, Michael Danzey, was sentenced on September 19 in Wayne County court to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

“Deadly opioids sold by sophisticated drug trafficking networks are tearing communities apart throughout our state,” said Attorney General James. “This investigation successfully took down major drug trafficking networks and removed millions of dollars of fentanyl and cocaine from our streets. Together with our law enforcement partners, my office successfully prosecuted the dozens of individuals who made up these dangerous trafficking operations. I will continue to go after anyone who puts New Yorkers in danger with illegal drugs.”

The convictions were the result of a joint investigation between OAG’s OCTF and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation, aimed at rooting out fentanyl and cocaine dealers operating in the Finger Lakes region, included covert physical surveillance, thousands of hours of electronic surveillance, and multiple search warrants.

Michael Danzey

The investigation revealed that Michael Danzey and Terrance Raggs, brothers who often partnered together, sold cocaine to a network of customers throughout Wayne County. During the course of the investigation, investigators also uncovered that in June 2021, Danzey attempted to murder an individual that he believed had stolen from him. The individual sustained multiple serious injuries as a result of the shooting, but ultimately survived. In the aftermath of the shooting, Danzey turned to his brother, Raggs, to conceal evidence from law enforcement. Other central figures operating within Wayne County in this narcotics distribution network were Ryan Faniel, Romaris Glanton, Karmalus Herrington, Tyquail Raggs, and Aaron Sweeney, who were selling cocaine and oxycodone in Wayne, Ontario, and Monroe counties.

The investigation further revealed that Sweeney and Faniel had several sources of supply for the cocaine and oxycodone pills they sold, including Raquel “Ma” Torres and Jaquinn Edwards, who both resided on Avenue D in Rochester. This single block in the city of Rochester was a major trafficking hub that distributed these dangerous drugs throughout the region. Buyers would be directed to different houses on Avenue D to pick up their drugs. In addition to Torres and Edwards, other suppliers were located on or near the 200 block of Avenue D in Rochester, such as Jasmine Ofray and Raymond Vega.

The Rivera Family

Luis Rivera was a source of cocaine supply to many of the Avenue D narcotics sellers. Through intercepted communications and other evidence, the investigation found that Luis Rivera and his sons, Luis Emmanuel Rivera, Natan Rivera, and Jacob Rivera, along with their associates, were operating a cocaine and fentanyl distribution operation based out of Rochester. Jacob Rivera, who was serving a sentence for federal charges in Louisiana during the investigation, used smuggled contraband cellphones to communicate with his brothers and arrange for shipments of narcotics to be sent from California to Rochester, several of which were intercepted by the investigation.

Seized package of fentanyl that was bound for the Rivera family in May 2021

Seized guns and drugs recovered by the investigation

“Five years ago, the roots of this investigation delved into the sources of illicit narcotics in Wayne County and quickly led to other areas of the Finger Lakes Region, and now we are seeing the last of these convicted criminals sentenced,” said Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby. “This case is proof that the most successful way that law enforcement achieves its mission to serve and to protect, is when local, state and federal agencies all work together for the common good. As a result of our collective work, we have prevented countless overdose deaths that we have seen so much of, and have been able to hold accountable those who have been responsible for harming our communities with dangerous drugs and other crimes related to the drug trade. In addition to those arrests and seizures, the quality of life in Western New York, particularly Wayne County, has been impacted in a positive way.”

“This takedown sends a clear message: drug traffickers and those who fuel the deadly fentanyl and cocaine trade have no place in our communities,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter. “The Attorney General’s Office and all of our law enforcement partners are to be commended for their outstanding collaboration in bringing these dangerous individuals to justice. Together, we remain committed to dismantling violent drug networks, removing illegal weapons from our streets, and protecting the safety and well-being of our residents. We will never relent.”

“This investigation is a clear example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together with a common purpose,” said Seneca County Sheriff Timothy J. Thompson. “This law enforcement team effort not only disrupted criminal activity but also ensured meaningful steps to protect the safety and wellbeing of our communities. I am proud of the dedication and professionalism shown by every agency involved in this investigation.”

The following individuals have been convicted and sentenced:

Treshon Alexander, a/k/a “Tre” of Rochester, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and sentenced to 10 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Tyrone Berry of Lyons, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to one and a half years in prison plus one year of post-release supervision.

Alexis Broida, a/k/a “Lexi,” of Rochester, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and has a pending probationary sentence.

Derrick Brown of Lyons, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5 th Degree and sentenced to a three year Conditional Discharge.

Degree and sentenced to a three year Conditional Discharge. James Butler of Newark, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Michael Danzey of Sodus, NY was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Assault in the First Degree and sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Jacquinn Edwards of Rochester, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree has a pending sentence of three and a half years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Ryan Faniel of Palmyra, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and sentenced to four years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Romaris Glanton of Newark, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and sentenced to three and a half years and three years of post-release supervision.

Jeanette Gonzalez of Rochester, NY was convicted of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to one and one third to four years in prison.

Jay Quanna Arrimintha Green of Rochester, NY was convicted of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to one year in the Wayne County Jail.

Karmalus Herrington of Newark, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and sentenced to four years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Christopher Johnston of Penn Yann, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Alica Lannon of Palmyra, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Daniel Littles of Lyons, NY was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Carlos Luna, a/k/a “Flaco,” of Rochester, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Christina Martin of Newark, NY was convicted of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Nelson Martinez of Rochester, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and sentenced to three years in prison and one year of post-release supervision.

Randolph Mattice of Canandaigua, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Brooke Miner of Newark, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Jamal Moody of Newark, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to one and a half years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Megan Murray of Fairport, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Jasmine Ofray of Rochester, NY was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Andrea Parker of Palmyra, NY was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Terrance Raggs of Sodus, NY was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Tyquail Raggs of Sodus, NY was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and sentenced to four years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Geneva Rivera, a/k/a Geneva Brown of Rochester, NY was convicted of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree and sentenced to five years of probation.

Jacob Rivera, a/k/a “J,” of Rochester, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and Attempted Money Laundering in the Second Degree and sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Luis Rivera of Rochester, NY was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and Attempted Money Laundering in the Second Degree and sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

The multi-agency investigation brought together the resources of more than a dozen state, local, and federal enforcement agencies, including the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Canandaigua Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Newark Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Wayne County Probation Department, the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The investigation was led by Wayne County Detective Sergeant Roger LaClair and OAG OCTF Detective Phillip Sindoni, under the supervision of OCTF Supervising Detective Tim MacConaghy and retired Supervising Investigator Thomas M. Wolf, OCTF Assistant Chief Investigator John Monte, and Deputy Chief Investigator Andrew Boss. The OAG’s Investigations Division is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The case was prosecuted by OAG OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Hyatt and retired OAG OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General and Senior Investigative Counsel James J. Mindell, with the assistance of Legal Support Analyst Sean McCauley and OCTF Confidential Clerk Theresa Rowe, under the supervision of Upstate OCTF Deputy Chief Maria Moran. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. The Criminal Justice Division is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Jose Maldonado. Both the Investigations Division and the Criminal Justice Division are overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.