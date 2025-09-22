Fetcheroni launches yak cheese chews with full ingredient transparency, offering a simple, limited-ingredient option for dogs with sensitivities.

At Fetcheroni, we’re focused on making treats that pet families can trust. Our yak chews use a simple recipe and clear labels so owners feel confident about what they’re giving their dogs.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetcheroni today announced expanded ingredient transparency for its Himalayan yak cheese chews, highlighting a limited-ingredient, single‑protein approach designed to support dogs with dietary sensitivities. The company’s yak chews for dogs are made using a traditional Himalayan method and a simple recipe of milk, lime juice, and salt—free from artificial colors and preservatives—and are crafted to be long‑lasting for heavy chewers while remaining easily digestible.

Fetcheroni’s Himalayan yak cheese chews are available directly from the company with nationwide fulfillment. To view sizes, nutrition ranges, and origin information—or to subscribe for recurring deliveries—visit the collection page at https://fetcheronipets.com/collections/yak-cheese-chews.

Ingredient Transparency and Limited‑Ingredient Formulation

Fetcheroni’s ingredient disclosures foreground what matters to allergy‑prone pets and their owners: clear labels, minimal inputs, and reliable origin information. Each chew is produced in Nepal using a traditional process, where milk is gently heated and set with natural coagulants (lime juice), then cured and dried. The resulting chew is a single‑protein, limited‑ingredient treat with no added colors or preservatives. Product pages publish typical nutrition ranges to help veterinarians and pet parents evaluate suitability by diet plan.

- Ingredients: Milk, lime juice, salt

- Typical analysis: crude protein 65–68.6%; crude fat 0.5–0.9%; crude fiber ≤1%; moisture ≤9–13.5%; approximately 329–370 kcal/100 g

- Recommended for: heavy chewers; dogs with sensitivities; lactose‑intolerant pups

- Origin: Made in Nepal

Executive Perspective

“Pet families are asking for fewer ingredients and clearer labeling,” said a Fetcheroni spokesperson. “Our yak cheese chews reflect that expectation—simple recipe, transparent nutrition, and origin disclosure—so pet parents and veterinarians can make confident choices for sensitive dogs.”

Fetcheroni emphasizes handling guidance and chew sizing to support safe enjoyment. The company advises supervising all chew sessions, providing fresh water, and removing small or broken pieces. Yak chews are offered in multiple sizes to align with breed and bite strength, with a dense, long‑lasting format designed to satisfy chewing needs and support routine oral care habits.

- Available sizes: medium, large, and bulk formats

- Use guidance: supervise use; provide water; remove small fragments

- Shipping and fulfillment: fast, free shipping on all orders

- Savings: optional Subscribe & Save program (save 20%)

Each batch is produced in human‑grade facilities that meet stringent quality standards, and products undergo testing to help ensure safety and consistency before release.

About Fetcheroni

Fetcheroni provides natural, budget‑friendly dog treats crafted for real‑world pet needs—from heavy chewers to pups with dietary sensitivities. The company offers a diverse assortment across categories and publishes clear ingredient information across its assortment. Yak cheese chews are made in Nepal using a traditional Himalayan process; other Fetcheroni products are produced in human‑grade facilities across select regions that meet USDA and FDA standards, with routine testing performed to help ensure quality and safety.

