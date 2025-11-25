The Boxery Introduces Mixed‑Size Case Assortments as Standard for Boxes for Shipping

The Boxery now offers mixed-size case assortments as a standard option, giving teams a practical way to right-size packaging and streamline inventory.

Our new mixed-size assortments give customers a practical path to better packaging fit, steadier costs, and simpler operations, all based on what we’ve heard from teams managing daily fulfillment.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boxery today announced that mixed‑size case assortments are now a standard option across key lines of its bulk boxes for shipping. The update gives operations teams a practical way to right‑size outbound packaging, reduce dimensional (DIM) weight exposure, and simplify inventory without over‑buying any single size. The assortments are available immediately through the company’s Box Bargains catalog.

Why mixed‑size case assortments now

E‑commerce and omnichannel brands continue to balance cost control with customer experience. A frequent bottleneck is the “one‑size shortfall”: teams either run too few sizes—leading to excess void fill and higher DIM fees—or carry too many, complicating pick/pack and storage. Mixed‑size cases address both issues by bundling complementary, high‑velocity sizes that cover standard order profiles without forcing separate case purchases for each dimension.

Right‑sizing is also a lever for reducing damage and advancing sustainability. Better fit means fewer crushed panels, less void fill, and smaller overall package volumes—factors that can lower re‑ship rates and emissions associated with shipping unnecessary air.

What The Boxery is introducing

- Standardized mixed‑size case assortments: curated packs of complementary corrugated sizes designed around standard SKUs and order mixes.

- Coverage from mailers to heavy‑duty cartons: options spanning light apparel and accessories through denser, fragile, or multi‑item orders; double‑wall choices available in select assortments.

- Bulk economics, fewer stockouts: value pricing via the Box Bargains catalog helps stabilize per‑shipment packaging cost while reducing the number of distinct cases a warehouse must replenish.

- Sustainability‑minded materials: recyclable corrugated constructions, enabling mono‑material disposal and simplified compliance reporting.

- Fast availability: in‑stock assortments with quick‑ship fulfillment to support seasonal volume and promotions.

Assortments are designed for practical shelf fit and clear slotting labels so packers can quickly choose the best‑fit box and avoid oversizing. The Boxery will continue expanding the assortment library as it receives customer feedback from peak season and new product launches.

Operational benefits at a glance

- Lower DIM risk: a greater likelihood of selecting the smallest compliant carton for each order profile.

- Reduced material waste: less reliance on void fill and smaller package volumes.

- Simplified inventory: fewer distinct cases to track and replenish.

- Damage mitigation: better fit supports product integrity and customer experience.

- Peak readiness: in‑stock assortments support surges without rush substitutes.

About The Boxery

The Boxery supplies corrugated boxes, mailers, protective materials, and packaging essentials to e‑commerce brands, retailers, and warehouses across the United States. The company emphasizes dependable inventory, fast fulfillment, and value pricing that helps operations reduce total landed cost through right‑sized packaging and durable protection.

