The Virginia Freedom Festival Has Something for Everyone

CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE 3rd ANNUAL VIRGINIA FREEDOM FESTIVALThe Vets on Track Foundation’s “Virginia Freedom Festival” is making its 3rd appearance at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on October 18, 2025, from 10 am to 7 pm.Formally known as the “Chesterfield Freedom Festival,” the name was changed this year to reflect a more “state” inclusive event. The Freedom Festival is FREE and open to the public. A full day of live music (including “Slyther,” “Lenny Holmes & the Forever Band,” “Jonathan Walsh,” and more will round out the stage. There will be vendors, static displays, a Kidz Zone, and demos from various organizations from around the area. There will also be a “low-stress” Job-Resource Fair in the fairgrounds pavilion. New this year is the “Battle of the Uniforms,” a chili cook-off between law enforcement, fire & rescue, and our military…who will take home the top prize? There will also be a Freedom Festival Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show from 10 am to 2 pm.The Virginia Freedom Festival offers something for everyone.During the Festival, the Vets on Track Foundation will present their Annual “Community Hero of the Year ” Awards. An award is given to a deserving veteran (active or former), law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT, doctor, nurse, high school-aged volunteer, and an overall citizen. Nominations for these awards are open and can be submitted at: https://ourfreedomfestival.com/nominate/ The Virginia Freedom Festival celebrates our military veterans, first responders, and community. We work to educate citizens on critical issues affecting our veterans and first responders – specifically homelessness. Our mission is to end veteran homelessness and significantly reduce the number of suicides by helping rebuild self-worth, dignity, pride, and purpose. These are all traits necessary for a successful transition from homelessness and a return as a valued member of society.For more information on the Virginia Freedom Festival, visit: https://ourfreedomfestival.com

