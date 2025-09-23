Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30

What Is The Forecast For The Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the size of the iron and steel pipe and tube market has seen a slight increase. The market is expected to expand from a size of $190.11 billion in 2024 to $192.23 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. Various factors contributed to this growth in the past, including infrastructure development initiatives, industrialisation and economic expansion, oil and gas exploration activities, public sector investment, urbanisation, and a surge in construction activities.

The market size for iron and steel pipe and tube is anticipated to experience stable expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $211.94 billion in 2029 with a 2.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth during the forecasted period could be due to factors such as renewable energy endeavours, enhancements in water and sewer systems, eco-friendly building campaigns, worldwide trade fluctuations, and infrastructure resilience programmes. Predominant trends during this period may encompass technological progression, escalating demand in the construction industry, concentration on environmentally friendly procedures, developments in coating methods, and tech-advanced changes in material mix.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Market?

The escalation in oil and gas production is projected to bolster the expansion of the market for iron and steel pipes and tubes. The oil and gas sectors encompass the industry division focused on hydrocarbon discovery, information acquisition, expansion, excavating, production, collection, refining, dispersion, and conveyance. Iron and steel pipes and tubes, which are incredibly resilient and can withstand extremely high temperatures without the risk of collapse or fracture, are utilized in the oil and gas sector to transport not only oil and gas, but also other liquids securely. For instance, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a government agency in the United States, reported in March 2023 that oil and gas production had risen from 99.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2022 to 100.9 million b/d in 2023. As a result, the surge in oil and gas production is fuelling the growth of the iron and steel pipes and tubes market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Market?

Major players in the Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube include:

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• US Steel Tubular Products Inc.

• Sandvik AB

• Zaffertec SL

• ArcelorMittal SA

• United Metallurgical Company JSC

• Samuel Associated Tube Group

• Tubos Reunidos SA

• Sumitomo Corporation

• ChelPipe Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Industry?

The trend of technological progress is becoming increasingly influential in the iron and steel pipes and tubes market. The leading companies in this industry are concentrating their efforts on the creation of novel products, striving to solidify their market presence. For instance, Telaris, a global steel pipe manufacturer and supplier based in Italy, unveiled its Reliable hydrogen storage systems under pressure in October 2024. Developed to improve safety and efficiency in hydrogen applications, these cutting-edge systems use superior steel alloys, guaranteeing strength and durability. They also tackle issues such as hydrogen embrittlement and resistance to corrosion. This product introduction aligns with the rising demand for green energy solutions and contributes to the hydrogen economy by offering resilient storage options capable of handling the severe conditions of high-pressure environments.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Market Segments

The iron and steel pipe and tube market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Seamless Pipes And Tubes, Welded Pipes And Tubes

2) By Material: Steel And Alloys, Cooper And Alloys, Aluminum And Magnesium Alloys, Nickel And Alloys, Other Materials

3) By End-Users: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Automotive, Aviation, Construction, Process Industry, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Seamless Pipes And Tubes: Carbon Steel Seamless Pipes, Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes, Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes, Other Seamless Pipes

2) By Welded Pipes And Tubes: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes, Longitudinally Welded Pipes, Spiral Welded Pipes, Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) Pipes, Other Welded Pipes

Which Regions Are Dominating The Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube Market Landscape?

In 2024, the iron and steel pipes and tubes market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

