Compt and Snappy Launch the First Free Company Swag Store + Stipend

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compt , the lifestyle benefits platform for personalized employee experiences, and Snappy , the leading corporate gifting platform, today announced their partnership and the launch of the Company Swag Store — a free, fully branded online store combined with a swag stipend that employees can use to choose the gear they actually want.Compt enables HR teams to deliver flexible, tax-compliant stipends across categories like wellness, professional development, family, and recognition. Snappy enables companies to create memorable, branded moments with personalized gifts, produced and shipped on demand.Together, the new Company Swag Store + Stipend gives HR leaders a turnkey solution: employees shop on demand, HR saves hours, and companies only pay when employees order.“Too many HR leaders are stuck wasting time and money managing swag no one uses,” said Amy Spurling, Founder and CEO of Compt. “With Snappy, we’ve built a turnkey way to build culture and celebrate employees with branded gear they’ll actually want.”Simplifying swag for HR and employeesTraditional swag programs require HR to manage bulk orders, track sizes, store inventory, and ship boxes — often leading to unused closets of merch, wasted budgets, and countless hours managing shipping logistics.As one HR leader put it: “It’s pretty miserable ordering DoorDash cards for 100s [sic] of people.” Another described swag closets as “boxes in the garage.”Meanwhile, employees rarely connect with generic gear that’s been picked for them.With the Company Swag Store + Stipend, HR selects products and sets stipends, while employees browse and buy anytime. Stipends (or personal funds) cover costs, and Snappy produces and ships items directly.Use Cases For Every Team- Culture & Community Building: Always-on access to swag helps employees show pride in their company year-round.- Onboarding: Day-one swag and a stipend connect new hires from the start.- Recognition: Automated stipends celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and milestones with personalized gear.- Distributed Teams: Employees across locations access the same branded perks, ensuring consistency and inclusion.- Uniforms: Give front-line and customer-facing teams branded gear they need to represent your company every day.Everything runs inside Compt; no more moonlighting as a fulfillment center.Turnkey and Cost-EffectiveThe Company Swag Store is free for Compt customers with no subscription fees. Companies only pay when employees order, plus a one-time $500 setup fee for payroll integration and custom store design. Because everything is automated and tax-compliant, HR saves hours while budgets and taxes stay predictable.“Snappy Stores empower HR professionals to bring cultures to life,” said Hamutal Oren-Fox, Snappy Chief People Officer. “From branded collections that reinforce identity to personalized campaigns for milestones, Stores create pride, belonging, and connection throughout the employee journey, no matter where employees are.”Product Details- Custom Swag Store: Your logo, colors, and curated products (shirts, hats, notebooks, water bottles, etc.). Every item is made-to-order and shipped directly by Snappy.- Swag Stipend: Employees receive a budget to pick their gear. Stipends can be automated for culture building, new hires, birthdays, anniversaries, and other recognition moments.- Always-On Access: Employees can shop anytime, using company stipends or personal funds.- Integrated & Automated: All stipends, reimbursements, payroll, and reporting run inside Compt.- Predictable Costs: Companies only pay when employees order — no leftover inventory, no wasted budget.The free Company Swag Store + Stipend is available immediately. Launch your branded store today and integrate with Compt’s stipend automation for a seamless, tax-compliant end-to-end swag experience.For more, visit: http://bit.ly/4gF3ZxZ About ComptCompt is the global lifestyle benefits platform trusted by companies in all 50 states and over 75 countries. Compt’s flexible, easy-to-use, tax-compliant platform helps HR teams deliver stipends across wellness, professional development, family, commuter, recognition, and more. For more information, visit www.compt.io About SnappySnappy is a leading corporate gifting platform that helps organizations drive engagement, retention, and business growth through thoughtful, scalable gifting. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 100, Snappy has delivered over 7 million gifts to 176+ countries. Snappy’s gifting platform supports use cases across employee, customer, and prospect lifecycle, offering curated gift collections, branded swag, global experiences, and gifting APIs. Founded in 2015, Snappy is a Series D company that continues to redefine how businesses build meaningful connections through gifting.

