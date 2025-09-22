U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Raising More Food with Fewer Resources

Updated report shows how U.S. animal agriculture supports global planetary health goals

VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Animal Agriculture Alliance released an updated version of its Sustainability Impact Report as Climate Week NYC kicks off. The report highlights decades of progress made by the U.S. food and farming community to enhance animal welfare practices, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to a healthy, balanced diet.“The U.S. farm and food community has been a global leader in sustainability efforts for decades,” said Emily Ellis, director, communications and content, Animal Agriculture Alliance. “We’re incredibly proud of the work being done to innovate and advance food production practices to continue contributing to a sustainable food system – and this report highlights that work.”Animal welfare priorities• Nearly every species referenced in the report has specific animal welfare guidelines crafted by animal welfare experts.• Most farmers and ranchers have a close working relationship with veterinarians and nutritionists to ensure good animal health and a well-balanced diet.• Biosecurity plays a critical role in protecting animal health from disease and illness.Reduced environmental impact• U.S. animal agriculture is contributing toward all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).• Between 1961 and 2019, the U.S. beef community reduced emissions per pound of beef by more than 40% while also producing more than 66% more beef per animal.• The pork community has reduced CO2 emissions equivalent to taking 22,410 cars off the road.• Compared to 1960, egg farmers today are able to feed 72 more people using 50% less feed.• The veal community has completed its first-ever Lifecycle Assessment ( https://www.americanveal.com/environment-impact ) to identify baseline environmental data.• More than 37% of ingredients used in animal feeds are upcycled from other industries, reducing waste and impact on landfills.Dietary contributions• The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has concluded that meat, eggs, and milk are an essential source of nutrients, especially for vulnerable populations.• Animal proteins are a superior protein choice for half the number of calories compared to beans, peas, and lentils.U.S. animal agriculture is committed to furthering progress, which is why several species groups have established industry-wide sustainability goals and reporting frameworks.For more information, including resources and to read the full report, click here About the Alliance:The Alliance safeguards the future of animal agriculture and its value to society by bridging the communication gap between the farm and food communities. We connect key food industry stakeholders to arm them with responses to emerging issues. We engage food chain influencers and promote consumer choice by helping them better understand modern animal agriculture. We protect by exposing those who threaten our nation’s food security with damaging misinformation.

