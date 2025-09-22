Forbes Technology Council Welcomes Smoothstack CEO John Akkara Amid Expanding Role in AI Workforce Strategy

Forbes Technology Council Welcomes Smoothstack CEO John Akkara

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leader in AI-driven workforce transformation, today announced that its CEO John Akkara has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council.

John’s selection to the Council comes as he expands his public voice on workforce transformation. He recently contributed his first Forbes article, The Shift From Skills Gap to Capability Gap (available at Forbes.com), which traces his path from arriving in the United States on a Division I tennis scholarship to building multiple companies, and connects that experience to the broader shift he sees in the labor market as artificial intelligence changes the scale of what engineers can deliver. Earlier this month, he also took part in the White House AI Education Task Force, joining leaders from government, academia and industry to examine how talent development must adapt in the AI era.

Technology continues to be the most transformative force of our time, and the challenge for leaders is ensuring talent development keeps pace. Through the Forbes Technology Council and Department of Labor initiatives such as the White House AI Education Task Force, I look forward to advancing that conversation and sharing what we’ve learned at Smoothstack." - John Akkara, Founder and CEO of Smoothstack.



ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information, visit https://councils.forbes.com.



ABOUT SMOOTHSTACK

Smoothstack is a leading workforce transformation company advancing AI-driven workforce development and skills-based hiring. The company develops untapped talent into technology professionals, helping Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies scale while expanding access to meaningful careers in high-demand fields. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

