ICONIC EVENTS RELEASING & LIONSGATE PRESENT 25th ANNIVERSARY 4K THEATRICAL-CUT OF JAPANESE ACTION-THRILLER BATTLE ROYALE

Iconic Events Releasing and Lionsgate celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Japanese horror-thriller Battle Royale with North American theatrical run in October

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic Events Releasing, a company specializing in distributing limited-engagement theatrical events to movie theaters, in partnership with Lionsgate, celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the acclaimed Japanese horror -thriller Battle Royale with a special series of 4K theatrical-cut screenings set for October across North America. A rare interview with Kenta Fukasaku, Battle Royale screenwriter and the son of the movie’s director Kinji Fukasaku, will also be presented.For the 25th anniversary, Battle Royale will be presented with a crisp new 4K restoration that delivers all the onscreen action with stunning updated resolution.Catch the Battle Royale trailer at: https://youtu.be/AbmmkiiqD5c Tickets are on sale now.More details at: https://www.iconicreleasing.com/events/battle-royale/tickets/ The film runs October 12-13 and 15. Check the Iconic Events website link for advance tickets, participating theatre locations, and screening times.Battle Royale 25th AnniversaryScreens Oct. 12-13 & 15 (in Japanese with English subtitles)Battle Royale is an intense and brutal story about Japanese high school students who are sent off by their government with three days to kill each other — until only one remains. With its blend of social commentary and high-stakes action, Battle Royale continues to influence modern dystopian storytelling and has inspired countless television shows, video games, and films.An insightful bonus interview with Battle Royale screenwriter Kenta Fukasaku will complement each screening with an intimate look at the forces that shaped the directorial career of his father Kinji Fukasaku, and how they inspired his landmark final movie. In Kinji Fukasaku: A Master At Work, Kenta grants unparalleled access to his father’s history and unique directing approach on the film and reveals how Kinji’s experience in a Japanese munitions factory during World War II informed Kenta’s screenplay, how the 1970’s protest movement inspired the onscreen violence and how a Japanese youth crime wave at the time played a role in creating the concept and characters. Interview is in Japanese with English subtitles.About LionsgateLionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.About Iconic Events ReleasingIconic Events Releasing specializes in bringing thrilling, cutting-edge entertainment to theaters worldwide. With a focus on genre-defining films and special events, Iconic Events Releasing is dedicated to delivering unforgettable cinematic experiences to audiences everywhere.To learn more visit: https://iconicreleasing.com/about-us/ More information is available at https://iconicreleasing.com Instagram: @IconicEventsNowTwitter: @IconicEventsNowFacebook: @IconicEventsNowYouTube: Iconic Events###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.