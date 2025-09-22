Tween Sleuths Tackle Chilling Central Park Mystery in Riveting New Story of Friendship and Courage

This heart-racing, friendship-fueled adventure blends suspense, history and the magic of one of America’s most iconic landmarks. Bestselling author Paul Cicchini

VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author Paul Cicchini returns with a gripping new middle-grade mystery, The Central Park Irregulars, a coming-of-age adventure that blends friendship, history and suspense against the backdrop of one of America’s most iconic parks.

The story follows siblings Harper and Bohdi Jensen, who are uprooted from their family’s Pennsylvania farm when their mother accepts a new job as a curator at a museum in Manhattan. Life in the “concrete jungle” is a far cry from the rolling meadows they’ve left behind, but Harper soon finds refuge in nearby Central Park — which her mother calls “the biggest backyard in the world.”

It’s there that Harper quickly forms a diverse circle of friends: Addy, Eli, Gabriel and Zara. But their adventures take a chilling turn when the group stumbles across the body of a saxophonist named Zoots Morgan. What begins as an accidental discovery soon spirals into a risky investigation involving stolen artifacts, family secrets and a race to clear Harper’s mom’s name before it’s too late.

Reminiscent of Dan Brown’s use of world-famous landmarks like the Louvre and the Vatican, Cicchini weaves the real history and hidden corners of Central Park into a high-stakes mystery for younger readers. Alongside the thrills, the book emphasizes teamwork, inclusivity and the enduring power of friendship.

A Readers’ Favorite Five-Star Review praised the book: “Cicchini’s writing is sharp, with organic dialogue and genuinely suspenseful scenes, making each chapter feel like a puzzle piece falling into place. … With its intriguing plot and strong characters, The Central Park Irregulars is a fabulous read for mystery lovers, offering adventure and a real collaboration of friendship and teamwork.”

Comparing the book to James Ponti’s The Sherlock Society series and Kate Milford’s Greenglass House, BookLife Reviews gave The Central Park Irregulars an “A” grade across four categories, saying: “Cicchini’s well-plotted surprises will keep middle-grade readers engaged throughout, invested equally in the friendships and the intrigue.”

Written for ages 10-14, The Central Park Irregulars delivers page-turning suspense with heart. “I hope young readers come away from this story with a sense of adventure that stays with them long after the book is closed,” Cicchini said.

About the Author

Author Paul Cicchini, M.Ed., Ed.S., NCSP, GOTJ, is a nationally certified school psychologist. He specializes in character education and is certified in the new field of Social Emotional Learning (SEL)/Character Ed.

Cicchini’s earlier written works include the Amazon bestseller Young Cyrano, a fictionalized account of the teenage life of Cyrano de Bergerac. His third novel, The Essentialz, is about a team of teenage superheroes that undergo the same challenges as modern teens and was an International Impact Book Award winner for 2024.

Much like his hero Cyrano, Cicchini aspires to be a well-rounded Renaissance man. He has worked as a cable television host, sports journalist, adjunct professor, martial artist, fencer, archer, semi-pro football player, high school football coach, collegiate football scout, Templar Knight (rank of Knights Commander), Washington lobbyist for education and award-winning webmaster.

For more information, please visit www.paulcicchini.com, or find the author on BlueSky (@paulcicchini.bsky.social), Instagram (@paulcicchini) and Facebook (Author Paul Cicchini).

The Central Park Irregulars

Publisher: One Knight Publishing LLC

Release Date: September 15, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8218685539

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Central-Park-Irregulars-Paul-Cicchini/dp/B0F8PCPWLV

