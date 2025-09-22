Southeast Addiction Florida Examines the Link Between Alcohol Use and Anxiety

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Addiction Florida Drug & Alcohol Rehab West Palm Beach is raising awareness about the connection between alcohol use and anxiety disorders. While alcohol is often used as a way to “unwind” or cope with stress, research shows it can actually intensify anxiety symptoms and lead to long-term mental health challenges.

Alcohol’s Role in Anxiety

Alcohol affects the brain’s neurotransmitters, including serotonin, which play a key role in regulating mood. While drinking may provide temporary relief, the aftereffects often heighten anxious thoughts and feelings. This cycle can leave individuals feeling worse hours—or even days—after drinking. For those with an existing anxiety disorder, alcohol use may worsen symptoms and increase the risk of developing alcohol dependence.

The Risk of Using Alcohol as a Coping Tool

Some people drink to relax in social settings or escape daily pressures. But over time, this pattern can cause strained relationships, difficulties at work, and health consequences such as liver damage, heart issues, or depression. “Relying on alcohol to manage stress is like pouring gasoline on a fire,” said a clinician at Southeast Addiction Florida. “It may feel like it helps in the moment, but it almost always makes anxiety more difficult to manage in the long run.”

Signs of Alcohol Dependence

Individuals may need professional help if they:

Drink heavily most days of the week

Feel the need to drink first thing in the morning

Struggle to stop once they start drinking

Experience withdrawal symptoms when alcohol is unavailable

Recognizing these signs early is key to preventing further harm and beginning recovery.

Treatment Options for Alcohol and Anxiety Disorders

Southeast Addiction Florida offers comprehensive treatment for individuals struggling with alcohol use and anxiety, including:

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other evidence-based therapies

Group and individual counseling

Medication management for anxiety and co-occurring conditions

Lifestyle coaching to support long-term wellness

The center also encourages simple daily practices—such as maintaining healthy sleep, reducing caffeine and nicotine, and engaging in calming activities like meditation or journaling—that can significantly reduce anxiety levels when paired with professional care.

About Southeast Addiction Florida

Southeast Addiction Florida Drug & Alcohol Rehab in West Palm Beach is a leading addiction treatment center dedicated to personalized, evidence-based care. Specializing in dual diagnosis and holistic approaches, the center offers psychotherapy, psychiatry, family counseling, and comprehensive mental health services to help individuals achieve lasting recovery.

