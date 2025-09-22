Rising Gospel Star Marcus Newson Celebrates Chart Topping Single

Stream Marcus Newson's Hit Single "Count Your Blessings"

Marcus Newson’s “Count Your Blessings” climbs Mediabase Gospel Top 30, spreading faith, hope & encouragement nationwide.

MEMPHIS, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gospel recording artist Marcus Newson is making waves in the music industry with the release of his powerful new single,“Count Your Blessings.” Rooted in faith and overflowing with gratitude, the song has captured the hearts of listeners nationwide, climbing into the Top 30 on Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts and continuing to gain momentum across radio, streaming platforms, and social media.

A native of Memphis, TN, Newson began his ministry in music at just seven years old, performing with his siblings as The Newson Singers of Coldwater, MS. Inspired by gospel legends like Willie Neal Johnson & The Keynotes, The Mighty Clouds of Joy, and his grandfather, the late Pastor Julius “Bump” Smith, Marcus has built a ministry dedicated to uplifting the broken, the hurting, and the overlooked through song. With “Count Your Blessings,” Pastor Newson delivers a message of hope and encouragement, reminding audiences to reflect on God’s goodness even in difficult times. The single blends rich gospel roots with soulful, down-south rhythms that speak to both traditional and contemporary audiences alike.

"This song is more than music—it’s a testimony," says Newson. "I wanted to create something that would encourage people to hold on, keep the faith, and remember that God’s blessings are all around us."

Since its release, “Count Your Blessings” has received strong radio airplay, earned placement in the Mediabase Gospel Internet Edition Top 30, and continues to attract new listeners daily. Fans have embraced its uplifting message, making it one of Newson’s most impactful releases to date.

Count Your Blessings

