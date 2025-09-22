Southeast Addiction Center Examines Whether Alcoholism Should Be Considered a Disability

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol use disorder (AUD), commonly referred to as alcoholism, is a chronic disease that affects millions of people and disrupts their ability to work, care for themselves, and maintain healthy relationships. A central question often raised in both medical and legal circles is whether alcoholism should be classified as a disability.

Legal and Medical Perspectives

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a disability is defined as a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities. This includes individuals with a history of addiction or those currently struggling with substance use. From a medical standpoint, the World Health Organization (WHO) also views disability broadly, encompassing impairments, limitations in daily activities, and restrictions in social participation.

By these definitions, alcoholism often meets the criteria for disability. Still, the issue remains contested, with some arguing that framing alcoholism as a disability acknowledges its chronic, brain-based nature, while others view it as a matter of personal responsibility.

A Complex Debate

Alcoholism is driven by a mix of genetic, environmental, and psychological factors. Symptoms may include loss of control over drinking, withdrawal when alcohol is absent, and continued use despite health, legal, or social consequences. These realities often make it difficult for people to sustain employment or fulfill personal responsibilities, supporting the argument that AUD can—and often does—function as a disabling condition.

Implications for Recovery

While the classification of alcoholism as a disability is debated, what is not in question is that recovery is possible with proper support. Viewing alcoholism through the lens of disability can reduce stigma and encourage people to seek treatment sooner, rather than delaying help due to shame or misunderstanding.

Treatment Options at Southeast Addiction Center

Southeast Addiction Center - Nashville Drug & Alcohol Rehab Center provides individualized care for alcohol use disorder, including medical detox, counseling, outpatient programming, and relapse prevention planning. The center emphasizes both evidence-based treatment and long-term support, helping clients regain stability and build sustainable recovery paths.

About Southeast Addiction Center

Founded in 2021, Southeast Addiction Center provides high-quality inpatient and outpatient treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. With a focus on personalized care, evidence-based therapies, and holistic healing, the center offers comprehensive programs to support lasting recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

