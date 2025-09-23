ArkeaBio Names Frank Wooten CEO and Closes Series A1 to Accelerate World’s First Methane-Reducing Livestock Vaccine

ArkeaBio logo

Expanded team and funding will advance ArkeaBio’s unique approach to helping farmers and producers reduce emissions and boost livestock productivity.

ArkeaBio has developed an elegant solution to one of the world’s most urgent climate challenges—livestock methane emissions.” — Frank Wooten

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArkeaBio , a global agricultural bioscience company developing the first vaccine to reduce methane emissions from cattle, today announced the appointment of Frank Wooten as Chief Executive Officer and the close of its Series A1 financing round. Mr. Wooten’s experience scaling agtech ventures and mobilizing capital for global impact sets the stage for the company’s next phase of commercialization and growth. The funding, co-led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and AgriZeroNZ, will support continued R&D, farmer pilot programs, and general operations.“ArkeaBio has developed an elegant solution to one of the world’s most urgent climate challenges—livestock methane emissions,” said Mr. Wooten. “The team has built a remarkable scientific foundation, and I’m humbled to help lead the company into its next phase in delivering both measurable emissions reductions and tangible value to farmers and producers worldwide.”Mr. Wooten was most recently co-founder and CEO of Vence, a virtual fencing company that pioneered a GPS-based alternative to physical livestock fencing, which was acquired by Merck Animal Health in 2022. Earlier in his career, he held founding and leadership roles in investing and finance firms. His combined operational and financial expertise make him well-suited to lead ArkeaBio as it prepares for large-scale deployment of its methane-reducing vaccine.As part of Climate Week NYC, Mr. Wooten will present the latest from ArkeaBio at the Climate and Clean Air Coalition’s “Smarter Feed, Stronger Genes, Healthier Herds” forum, joining other global leaders in advancing practical pathways to lower livestock emissions.“Frank brings the entrepreneurial and financial leadership needed to guide ArkeaBio through its next phase of growth and commercialization,” said Carmichael Roberts, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. “His experience scaling agtech ventures positions ArkeaBio to deliver its methane-reducing vaccine to farmers worldwide and unlock a multibillion-dollar market in livestock methane reduction.”“A vaccine to reduce methane in ruminant animals has the potential to be a low cost, high-impact solution for a range of farming systems,” said Wayne McNee, Chief Executive of AgriZeroNZ, a fund owned by the New Zealand government, major agribusinesses and banks. “ArkeaBio is a leader in the race to develop a viable methane vaccine, having achieved proof of concept. Our follow-on investment recognises their progress and the immense opportunity for farmers in New Zealand and across the world.”The $7 million A1 round brings ArkeaBio’s total funding to $40+ million to date. The announcement follows ArkeaBio's appointment of Dr. Zach Serber as Chief Technology Officer , bringing expertise in translational R&D and platform scale-up to accelerate ArkeaBio’s growth. The company is on track to advance from current animal studies to expanded field programs in 2026-2027, positioning for commercial launch to support 2030 emissions targets for companies and governments worldwide.About ArkeaBio:ArkeaBio is a global agricultural bioscience company pioneering the first methane-reducing vaccine for cattle. It aims to equip farmers with a safe, simple tool to reduce emissions and feed a growing world. ArkeaBio’s approach is suited for smallholders and multinational producers alike, combining reach, value and climate impact. Backed by leading climate and agriculture investors, ArkeaBio is opening new potential revenues and productivity gains for farmers, while unlocking a multibillion-dollar methane reduction market. With one tiny shot, ArkeaBio supports farmers, brands, consumers and our climate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.