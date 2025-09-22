Inaugural 'Walk for Lives' Initiative Records Nationwide Participation in Multi-City Fentanyl Awareness Campaign

Fort Worth, Texas co-leader Rachel Phillips who lost her brother to fentanyl

United Against Fentanyl coordinates simultaneous events across multiple markets achieving vision of a national grassroots response

The fentanyl crisis won't end merely by raising awareness. It will end because families who've buried their children unite to speak with one voice.” — Paul Martin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Against Fentanyl announced results from its inaugural " Walk for Lives " national initiative, conducted September 20, 2025, across multiple U.S. cities and towns. The coordinated campaign addressed the fentanyl epidemic, which federal data identifies as the primary cause of death among Americans aged 18-45."History shows us how change really happens," said Paul Martin, Founder and CEO of United Against Fentanyl. "When survivors stand together, those in power listen. When communities unite, laws change. The fentanyl crisis won't end merely by raising awareness. It will end because families who've buried their children unite to speak with one voice."Walk for Lives was executed through strategic partnerships with local survivor advocacy groups, with events led by family members affected by fentanyl-related fatalities. This approach leveraged personal narratives to drive community engagement while maintaining organizational messaging consistency.Measurable Outcomes:- Thousands of participants across multiple metropolitan and rural markets- Multi-platform social media campaign generating millions of documented impressions as well as mainstream media reports- Cross-sector partnership activation including law enforcement, healthcare systems, educational institutions, and private sector entitiesWith local fentanyl awareness organizations as primary implementation partners, United Against Fentanyl envisions a scalable framework for future initiatives. Each market adapted programming to address regional demographic and resource considerations while maintaining brand alignment with national objectives.United Against Fentanyl's collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration provided educational materials and subject matter expertise across many of the regions. DEA personnel participated directly in multiple events, delivering consistent messaging on enforcement priorities and prevention protocols. Speaking at the event in Newport Beach California, Brian Clark, DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Los Angeles division, addressed approximately 300 participants, declaring, "We are here united against fentanyl, united to save lives, and walking for lives.""Strategic public-private partnerships create sustainable infrastructure for addressing complex public health challenges," noted Martin. "This collaborative model with federal and local government demonstrates synergistic resource allocation and stakeholder alignment."The multi-market approach encompassed diverse geographic and demographic segments, validating the universal scope of fentanyl impact across American communities. Event programming included memorial installations, educational resource distribution, and structured testimonial presentations. Resource coordination connected participants with treatment networks, family support services, and prevention programming. Many of the events included talks by local, state, and federal elected officials.United Against Fentanyl has confirmed plans to institutionalize Walk for Lives as an annual campaign, with expansion strategies currently under development. The organization continues partnership discussions with individuals and organizations seeking to implement ongoing fentanyl prevention programming.About United Against Fentanyl: United Against Fentanyl is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that preserves and protects humanity with a focus on combating the fentanyl/synthetic drug crisis through innovative, bold, and effective initiatives.Media Relations Contact: Jacob LignellPhone: ‭(269) 281-6880‬Email: jl3359@georgetown.edu

Walk for Lives 2025

