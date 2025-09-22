Governor Stein Announces $50 Million Grant Program to Help Hurricane Helene Recovery Capital Projects

Today Governor Stein announced the launch of a new $50 million state-funded grant program to support local governments in their recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. The Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM) will administer these Helene Local Government Capital Grants to repair, renovate, or replace infrastructure damaged by the hurricane.

“Local governments are on the front lines of rebuilding communities and restoring services after Hurricane Helene, and I thank the General Assembly for investing in them,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These grants will help towns and counties across western North Carolina bolster critical infrastructure that keeps people safe.”

The grant program is open to units of local government and federally recognized tribes with capital improvement needs created by Hurricane Helene. Eligible projects must be in FEMA-designated areas for Hurricane Helene and must have been denied FEMA Public Assistance (PA) reimbursement. Grant award amounts will be based on statutory caps per recipient and county.

“Our staff looks forward to working with our partners in recovery at the local level,” said State Budget Office Kristin Walker.

The deadline for eligible local governments and federally recognized tribes to apply is November 21, 2025.

For more information about the grant program and the application process, visit Helene Local Government Capital Grant Program.