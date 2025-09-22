eWomenNetwork Announces Toni Caruso of the North Dallas/Plano Chapter as 2025 Managing Director of the Year

Toni Caruso - 2025 Managing Director of the Year

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eWomenNetwork is proud to announce Toni Caruso , Executive Managing Director of the North Dallas/Plano Chapter , as the 2025 Managing Director of the Year Award Winner. This honor was presented at the eWomenNetwork ICON Experience and Expo in Dallas, TX on August 14, 2025, recognizing Toni’s extraordinary leadership and her unwavering commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs.The Managing Director of the Year Award is given to a leader who exemplifies the mission and values of eWomenNetwork: connection, generosity, and the philosophy of “Lift as We Climb.” Toni embodies all of these qualities and more.For more than a decade, Toni has been deeply woven into the eWomenNetwork community—launching three businesses shaped and supported by the powerful mentorship and collaboration she found here. For the past 6 ½ years, she has served as an Executive Managing Director, most recently leading the North Dallas/Plano Chapter for the past four years. Her leadership has created a vibrant chapter where women feel inspired to connect, grow, and step boldly into their dreams.Through her journey—including the launch of her latest venture under eWomenSpeakersNetwork —Toni has discovered the joy of believing in herself and, even more importantly, the joy of helping others do the same. Her work as a Managing Director is more than leadership—it is a living example of the collective power of women supporting women.Toni’s impact goes beyond North Dallas. She has been a mentor to other Managing Directors, a connector across chapters, and a passionate champion of the eWomenNetwork mission nationwide. Her influence continues to strengthen the network as a whole, leaving a legacy of growth and empowerment that will ripple for years to come.________________________________________About eWomenNetworkeWomenNetwork is a premier networking organization dedicated to the success and advancement of women in business. With a global network of chapters, eWomenNetwork provides entrepreneurs and professionals with opportunities to connect, collaborate, and grow their businesses. The Managing Director of the Year Award is one of the many ways eWomenNetwork recognizes and celebrates the outstanding contributions of its leaders and members.For more information about eWomenNetwork or the Managing Director of the Year Award, please visit ewomennetworkfoundation.org or contact foundation@ewomennetwork.com.

