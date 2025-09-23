Home Appliances Glass Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

Home Appliances Glass Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Home Appliances Glass Market Through 2025?

The market size for glass in home appliances has seen consistent growth over the past years. It is projected to expand from a worth of $7.86 billion in 2024 to $8.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The historical growth has been influenced by a variety of factors such as customer preferences, the necessity for energy efficiency, the escalating demand for intelligent appliances, economic shifts, the process of globalization, and innovative materials.

The market size for glass home appliances is projected to witness substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, rising to $10.18 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7%. The expected growth during the predicted period can be credited to the incorporation of smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, increasing urbanization, health and safety norms, and supply chain dynamics. Key trends during the forecast span encompass a rising preference for energy-saving appliances, rapid prototyping, and 3d printing, partnerships with designers and architects, progress in glass technology, and an emphasis on aesthetics.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Home Appliances Glass Market?

The home appliance glass market is anticipated to surge due to the increasing prevalence of smart home devices. These devices consist of electronic systems and appliances fitted with connectivity features which allow for remote control or automation via a network, often the internet. Home appliance glass plays a significant role in these devices, enhancing their aesthetic appeal, durability, and touch interfaces, thus enabling the modern design and comprehensive integration of these network-connected appliances. For example, the use of smart devices connected to the internet continues to rise, as reported in July 2023 by the Canadian Internet Use Survey by Statistics Canada, a government agency based in Canada. The survey records show an increase from 42% in 2020 to 47% in 2022, with smart speakers being the most widely-used device at 30%. Consequently, the rising prevalence of smart home devices is propelling the growth of the home appliance glass market.

Which Players Dominate The Home Appliances Glass Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Home Appliances Glass include:

• Schott AG

• Guardian Industries Holdings

• Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

• Glaston Corporation

• Qingdao Lansen Glass Technology Co. Ltd.

• Sinclair Glass

• Dongguan Hongxi Glass Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

• Ningbo Bilily Tempered Glass Products Co. Ltd.

• Saint-Gobain

• Vetrerie Riunite Group.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Home Appliances Glass Market?

Leading firms in the home appliances glass market are placing their efforts into developing innovative products like glass door fridges, with the intent to improve product aesthetics and energy efficiency. Glass door fridges are those that have transparent or partly transparent glass doors, which allow users to see what's inside without opening them. For instance, HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD., a manufacturer of small electrical appliances based in China, launched its Phoenix series of glass door fridges in India in June 2024. These are available in sizes of 185 litres and 190 litres. The refrigerators are built with contemporary designs and state-of-the-art technologies, encompassing Diamond Edge Freezing Technology for effective cooling and a stabilizer-free function to handle voltage fluctuations. With hardened glass shelves and detachable gaskets that can be cleaned easily, they also come with a 10-year compressor warranty. This reflects Haier's commitment to delivering quality products and customer satisfaction.

Global Home Appliances Glass Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The home appliances glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Glass Type: Tempered Glass, Borosilicate Glass, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Oven, Washing Machine, TV, Refrigerators, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Tempered Glass: Single Tempered Glass, Laminated Tempered Glass

2) By Borosilicate Glass: Borosilicate Cookware, Borosilicate Laboratory Glassware

3) By Other Types: Annealed Glass, Low Iron Glass, Decorative Glass

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Home Appliances Glass Market?

In 2024, the home appliances glass market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The report anticipates continued growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

