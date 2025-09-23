PingSeat Launches to Help Fans Take Back Control of Ticket Prices

Trend of seat pricing PingSeat logo

MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of PingSeat, a new platform built to help sports fans reclaim control over what they pay for tickets. At a time when ticket prices across the NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, and MLB are reaching record highs, PingSeat empowers fans to decide their price, pick their section, and get notified instantly when tickets match their budget.

“Sports tickets have never been more expensive, and too often fans are left with little choice but to overpay,” said Trevor Hough, Founder and CEO of PingSeat. “PingSeat is about putting fans back in charge. Our users are saving hundreds and proving that sports tickets don’t have to be dictated by scalpers or inflated prices.”

Rising Prices, Frustrated Fans

Over the past decade, ticket prices for major sports have steadily climbed. Hidden fees, dynamic pricing, and aggressive resale markets leave fans paying far more than they expected, or missing out entirely. Traditional ticket platforms are built around sellers, not buyers, often forcing fans to take whatever is left.

PingSeat flips this model. Instead of chasing listings, fans tell PingSeat what they want: the game, the section, the number of seats, and the maximum price they’re willing to pay. From there, PingSeat monitors 24/7 and pings fans the moment a matching ticket appears.

How PingSeat Works

PingSeat was designed with simplicity and fairness in mind:

1. Set your section and budget: Fans choose exactly where they want to sit and the maximum price per ticket.

2. Forget the refreshing: PingSeat constantly monitors ticket marketplaces so fans don’t have to.

3. Get alerted instantly: When a matching listing appears, PingSeat notifies the fan immediately by email and text.

The result: fans buy with confidence, knowing they’re paying a fair price on their own terms. Learn more at how it works.

Core Benefits for Fans

-Fair Pricing: Fans no longer feel pressured to pay inflated rates.

-Personal Choice: Users sit in the sections they actually want, not just the cheapest options.

-Time Savings: No more endless app refreshing. PingSeat does the heavy lifting.

-Power Over Scalpers: Fans turn the tables, often saving hundreds compared to inflated resale prices.

Explore creating a ticket alert.

Early Traction & Results

Even before today’s public launch, PingSeat has already gained impressive traction among sports fans. Early adopters are reporting major savings and renewed confidence in attending games they previously thought were out of reach.

One Michigan football fan recently shared how PingSeat allowed him to grab club seats at his target price:

“Normally, I would have overpaid or stayed home. Instead, I set my price and got the exact section I wanted. PingSeat saved me over $250.”

Stories like these highlight PingSeat’s role in shifting power back to the fans and away from scalpers and inflated platforms.

Industry Context: A New Era of Fair Access

With average ticket prices surging across every major league, fans are demanding alternatives. More than just a money-saving tool, PingSeat represents a broader shift toward fan empowerment.

The sports industry is evolving, and PingSeat is at the forefront of that change - ensuring access to live sports remains within reach for everyday fans.

For strategies and insights into smarter ticket buying, check out PingSeat’s ticket buying playbook.

About PingSeat

PingSeat is a ticket-alert platform built for sports fans. By letting users choose their game, section, and price, PingSeat ensures fans never overpay or waste hours searching for tickets. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, PingSeat is committed to fairness, transparency, and helping fans experience live sports at the price they want.

