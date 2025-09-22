Caroline's Hair Design Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Hair Salon in Elmwood Park, Illinois

Caroline's Hair Design Award Winning Hair Salon Open 7 Days a Week Colorist Board Certified 12.5 Conti Way (Circle of Elmwood Park), Elmwood Park, IL 60707

ELMWOOD PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Hair Salon in Elmwood Park, Illinois has been awarded to Caroline's Hair Design. This recognition honors Caroline's Hair Design for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Caroline's Hair Design, a leading salon in Elmwood Park, Illinois, offers a full-service beauty and wellness experience for clients of all ages. Founded in 2004 by Anila A., a Board Certified Colorist and Makeup Artist with over two decades of industry experience, the salon continues to deliver expert care and personalized service to every guest. After eight years of working in another salon and spa, Anila fulfilled her dream of opening her own salon with her husband. Since then, the business has become a staple in the Elmwood Park community, proudly serving more than 700 satisfied clients. Caroline's Hair Design offers a wide array of spa services, including spa manicures, spa pedicures, body waxing, and cupping massage. The salon is especially known for its high-quality hair coloring and precision haircuts, with a reputation built on expert skills and outstanding customer service. Caroline's Hair Design is proud to serve Elmwood Park and the surrounding communities with services that help their clients feel and look their best.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Caroline's Hair Design stood out as a reputable company in the hair and beauty industry. Known for its experienced, detailed, and friendly team, Caroline's Hair Design has earned a strong reputation within the Elmwood Park community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Caroline's Hair Design’s communication and exceptional service:“As a person that has been struggling to find a solution for my “unruly” hair, Caroline’s Hair Salon is the best. I been going to Caroline’s for 10 years. My stylist Anila is amazing. Always, ready to take care of me. She is very professional. Her cutting skills are great, and she is the only one that can find the perfect hair color for me. The highlights are perfect and my hair looks great each time.At Caroline’s it feels like family every time."“Anila did an amazing job on my hair! My hair kept falling out and had a lot of build up and she fixed my problem! She’s amazing! I’ll be going to her from now on, thank you so much Anila!!!!”"I just recently moved to Illinois and was really nervous about going to a new hair salon. After looking up salons in Elmwood park Caroline’s Hair Design came up saying it had been in business for 20+ years, so I felt an establishment being open for that long must be doing something right. After meeting Anila I know that this women and her husband ARE doing something right. Anila was not only GORGEOUS but also kind and knowledgeable about how to cut and style my hair. Her husband was kind and attentive which made me feel as if I was around people who cared about their work and the experience of their clients. I know I will be booking my haircuts and styles with them for the rest of my time living here in Illinois!"“I've been going to Caroline's since I moved to the area about a year ago. I was nervous about going somewhere new after having gone to my previous stylist for over 5 years, but after my first appointment I knew I found my new salon. Anila has worked with me to achieve the look I want, and she is always working to make me feel my best. I've been getting a blonde balayage my past few appointments and I love the way my hair looks and feels. When I see my hair appointment coming up on the calendar I always get excited because I know I'll be feeling refreshed soon."The Caroline's Hair Design team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding hair services.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Caroline's Hair Design, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

